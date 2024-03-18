Throwback: Barsatein fame Simba Nagpal revealed being unaware of his father’s demise for years

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Simba Nagpal has earned a firm place in the acting industry after portraying a diverse range of characters on screen. He nailed every role he was assigned. Before making it big on TV, Simba participated in two of the most loved youth shows, Splitsvilla and Roadies. Recently, a video from his auditions on Roadies went viral, as it showed him making some shocking revelations about his father’s demise.

Simba Nagpal didn’t know about his father’s death for a long time

Simba Nagpal auditioned for MTV Roadies: Real Heroes in 2019. During the PI round (Personal Interview), he managed to impress the judging panel. The 27-year-old actor talked about his traumatic childhood and shared an incident from that time.

He stated, “My father would beat me up with a bamboo stick, maybe because he thought it would make me stronger. I remember one day, I was playing with my father, and the next day he wasn’t there at home. When I asked about him from my mother, she told me that my father had gone abroad. For around 2-3 years, I was under the impression that my father was staying abroad. One fine day, my mother revealed that he had passed away in an accident.” The moment made the judges emotional, as they were surprised by Simba’s revelation.

Simba Nagpal did leave an impression during the interview but could not qualify for the culling round on Roadies.

About Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal has proved his mettle in the entertainment industry quite a few times. He started off with MTV Splitsvilla 11 in 2018. He forayed into television with Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2020. The actor has essayed pivotal parts in the supernatural thriller Naagin 6 alongside Tejasswi Prakash and the romantic drama Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka with Shivangi Joshi.

In 2021, Simba became part of Bigg Boss 15. Though his stint on the show was brief, he won hearts with his sweet demeanor. The handsome hunk showcased his vocal skills on the show, as he was spotted mimicking the iconic characters of Batman and Thanos.

