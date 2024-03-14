Elvish Yadav has been a trending subject in the industry owing to his several controversies and legal issues. His popularity skyrocketed after he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, and at the same time, the social media influencer was reported to be embroiled in numerous legal cases. Be it the snake venom case or the negative PR controversy, Elvish Yadav has always been a subject of the media spotlight.

Most recently, Elvish grabbed the attention of his fans and netizens after a YouTuber named Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur reportedly filed an FIR against him. Amid all the controversy, a video went viral on social media that showed Elvish beating Sagar. Let us have a look at how and when their fight started and what went wrong.

How did the fight start between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern?

The controversy between the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Maxtern started with an online debate. On March 7, Elvish Yadav tweeted that he wanted to remind Sagar that the latter lives in Delhi. The former's tweet read, "Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du."

Maxtern shares a screenshot of their chat

A few hours after Elvish Yadav posted the tweet, as mentioned earlier, YouTuber Maxtern shared a screenshot of his chat with Elvish on social media. The viral screenshot showed that the duo agreed to meet at 12:30 PM. Later, Sagar Thakur shared a video of himself claiming that Elvish threatened to beat him. In the clip, he also promised to upload the video of the fight.

Maxtern said, "Bhai sahab jaan se maarne ki dhamki di gayi hai. Aur main toh akela tha lekin Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the. Toh iski na full video main kal subah daalta hun achhe se, sab dekhna kya hua. Humare paas bhi recording hai. Main toh filhaal thik hun bas yahan pe chot aayi hai, yeh 8 logon se ladne ke baad aayi hai (I have been threatened to be beaten. I was alone, but Elvis had several men with him. I'll upload the video tomorrow morning, and then you all can watch it. I'm fine. However, I've got an injury here, and that also after fighting from 8 people)."

Maxtern and Elvish Yadav's fight video went viral

Their fight controversy went to another level after YouTuber Maxtern shared a video in which Elvish Yadav was seen beating him. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was accompanied by a group of men who kicked and slapped Sagar brutally. Their physical altercation turned ugly, and Maxtern suffered numerous injuries.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that the YouTuber lodged an FIR with the Gurugram Police against Elvish Yadav following the fight incident. Victim Sagar Thakur mentioned being beaten by Elvish and his men. According to the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

Elvish Yadav on his feud with Maxtern

Sharing his side of the story and events, Elvish Yadav shared a short clip on social media claiming that Sagar threatened him and even landed alarming threats to his family. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner explained that the YouTuber used to interfere in many issues and claimed that the meeting was strategically planned.

Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur resolve differences

A few days back, Elvish Yadav shared a picture with Sagar Thakur and wrote, "Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai. Bajege toa sahi. Bhaichara On Top. (There are utensils in a house. If they make noise, it's alright. Brotherhood on top.).” It ultimately reflected that they resolved their issues and became friends.

