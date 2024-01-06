Throwback: When Tejasswi Prakash confessed love to Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been inseparable after finding love in each other. They fell in love inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss 15. With time, they have only grown closer and stronger in their relationship. Tejasswi and Karan’s mushy photos often cause a stir on the internet.

When Tejasswi Prakash said ‘I love you’ to Karan Kundrra

Though Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s fought a lot inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, fans are still not over their adorable love confession.

Tejasswi and Karan’s love tale looked perfect initially. However, with changing dynamics of the house, the two went through several tiffs and separations. During the Ticket to Finale task, Tejasswi and Karan were on loggerheads with each other. Though their differences seemed irreconcilable, the pair made their fans jump in excitement with a patch up which saw Tejasswi expressing her love for Karan.

In the promo that went viral, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra try to talk with each other but the situation worsens. Karan states, “Muje tumhari game pata chal gayi hai (I have learnt about your game).” Tejasswi replies to him and says, “Meri game clear hi hai (I have a clear game).” This pisses off Karan who calls Tejasswi arroagnt and walks away in anger. Later it is seen that Tejasswi tells Karan that their relationship is coming in between the game. Karan then holds Tejasswi and teases her about her love confession. Tejasswi denies but Karan kisses her and tells her that she has indeed said ‘I love you’.

Take a look at the video here:

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most prominent faces of Indian Television. She began her acting journey with Life OK’s thriller show 2612 in 2012. Her popularity stemmed from Colors TV’s critically-acclaimed romantic drama Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Tejasswi has featured in hit shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Personally, Tejasswi Prakash is in a relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two came face to face for the first time on a show named Ladies v/s Gentlemen. However, love blossomed between them during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra became a heartthrob with his first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Kritika Kamra. Post this, the actor featured in multiple shows like Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Dil Hi Toh Hai, etc. Karan made his Bollywood debut with Aneez Bazmee’s Mubarakan in 2017. He appeared last in 2023’s series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and the movie Thank You For Coming.

