Bigg Boss 17, Jan 5: Vicky Jain lashes out at Ankita Lokhande: 'You've always publicly embarrassed me'

Bigg Boss 17 has taken a dramatic turn with almost all the friendships and relationships going through turmoil. Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan are still figuring out their complex bond, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel had a fight last night and the only married couple in the show Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain continue to have issues.

In tonight's (Jan 5, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain blasted Ankita Lokhande for misunderstanding him.

Vicky Jain says that his friends moved away from him because of Ankita Lokhande

In a fight, Vicky Jain got extremely upset because of Ankita Lokhande when she asked her why he was eating food in Dil Room with Mannara Chopra. Ankita reacted adversely in front of Mannara embarrassing Vicky. An angry Vicky took the plate and left the room. Vicky told Ankita that she has always been like that, even in real life. He said that she pushed people away from his life and then he lost his friends because they got scared to be in touch with him owing to her reactions. Vicky slammed Ankita by saying 'You've always embarrassed me."

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

What is Ankita Lokhande's complaint against husband Vicky Jain?

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita has been clear with her husband Vicky not giving her enough attention. In many instances, Ankita has expressed to Vicky that he cares a lot for Mannara, Isha, and others but doesn't bother to know about his wife.

In tonight's episode, when Vicky was concerned about Mannara's emotions, Ankita felt that her husband didn't have time to understand her.

Aftermath of the fight

After the massive fight, Vicky told Ankita that he would not speak to Mannara if she had a problem and she shouldn't talk to Munawar Faruqui. Ankita mentioned that Munawar is like a brother to her. However, Jain maintained that they shouldn't talk to the person with whom their partners have a problem.

Later, Ankita realized her mistake and apologized to Vicky for the same.

