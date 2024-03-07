And the TRP report for Week 9 of 2024 is out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have stayed consistent, while Teri Meri Doriyaann's rank has improved.

It's Thursday! The day is quite anticipated by the producers and channels as the TRP report of all the shows across the channels gets released. The makers get a chance to evaluate and change the story of their shows accordingly. It gives the makers and channels an idea of what the audiences are consuming.

In week 9 of 2024, not much has changed as per the TRPs, compared to the previous week's results. Read below to know about the TV shows and their ratings.

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa has stayed consistent in the top spot with 2.6 points. The current track of Rupali Ganguly's show revolves around Anupama facing issues with Vanraj and Baa ending up in America. While Vanraj tried to bring Anu down by linking her up with her boss, Yashdeep, she gave it back to him.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Anupama will take a firm stand against her son, Toshu, who has been caught cheating.

Have a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa-

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also consistent, with 2.4 ratings, securing the second-best spot. The current track of the show revolves around Reeva leaving the Bhosale mansion. Ishaan has been extremely angry with Savi for her behavior, and the duo often ends up having multiple fights and disagreements.

Advertisement

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

There is a little surge in the ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as compared to last week. The show has secured a 2.3 rating and is in the third spot this week. The upcoming episodes of the show are set to bring a major twist as Abhira goes against the Poddar family by taking up a court case against Kaveri. Kaveri tells Abhira that if she loses the case, she will not be allowed to pursue law, and if she is proved right, Kaveri promises to go behind bars.

4. Jhanak

Jhanak too rose a bit in terms of ratings compared to last week. This week, the Hiba Nawab starrer secured 2.3 points in the fourth spot. The show will soon unveil the biggest truth coming out in the open. Amidst Arshi and Anirudh's wedding festivities, it will be revealed that Anirudh and Jhanak got married.

5. Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann secured a 1.9 rating this week and climbed up to the fifth spot on the list. The show has entered the top 5 shows across the channel. The Vijayendra Kumeria starrer is running high on drama as Angad has been kidnapped by Seerat and Yash. The duo is planning to take away his identity, as Yash wants Angad's face, with the help of plastic surgery.

6. Pandya Store

Pandya Store remains consistent at 1,8 points. The show features actors like Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel in the lead roles. The project also has seasoned actresses like Krutika Desai Khan and Ananya Khare.

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One of the longest-running TV shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also stays consistent with 1.8 points. The show features popular and celebrated actors like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sachin Shroff, and Palak Sindhwani, among others.

ALSO READ: TRP Week 8: Anupamaa tops followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Imlie out of top 5, Pandya Store improves