TRP Report Week 4: Anupamaa ranks first; Bigg Boss 17, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more enter top 5

Every week, BARC unveils the TRP report, revealing the highs and lows of our favorite shows. It's the ultimate guide for creators to tweak their plotlines and keep viewers hooked. The report for the fourth week of 2024 has been released. Keep reading to see the top 5 shows of the week.

Similar to the previous week, Star Plus retained its supremacy in the ratings arena. Despite facing stiff competition from other daily soaps and series such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Imlie managed to hold on to their impressive viewership, ensuring the channel's continued success.

Here are the top shows that performed well on the TRP charts.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has once again fetched impressive ratings in the current week. Separated by circumstances but united in the USA, Anuj and Anupamaa's journey has kept viewers eagerly anticipating their reunion.

In the fourth week of 2024, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa ranked in the first spot and received a rating of 2.7. The show maintained its position with interesting twists and turns.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to shine in the TRP rankings, consistently grabbing the top spots and giving tough competition to Anupamaa. Whether it's the first or second position, the show maintains its popularity with ease.

Ishaan and Savi's marriage caught attention with its uniqueness. Now, everyone is curious to see how Ishaan will help Savi settle into the Bhosale mansion. The show received a rating of 2.5 this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have captured the audience's attention with the Abhira and Armaan storyline. Ruhi's jealousy witnessing their bond adds an intriguing twist to the narrative, keeping viewers hooked. Audiences are enjoying the adorable dynamic between Armaan and Abhira as they navigate their friendship with charm and grace. The show received a rating of 2.3, maintaining its position from last week.

Bigg Boss 17

The pre-finale week of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 17 was loaded with unexpected twists and unparalleled entertainment. The immunity task between the two teams took center stage, with heated clashes between Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Isha Malviya stealing the spotlight and capturing everyone's attention. Nevertheless, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara emerged as the finalists. The pre-finale week of the show garnered 2.0 million impressions for weekdays, while the Weekend ka Vaar episodes received a rating of 2.2.

Imlie/Jhanak

Both Imlie and Jhanak received ratings of 2.0. Sai Ketan Rao starrer Imlie continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing twists, gaining significant attention. Meanwhile, the recent debut of Hiba Nawab in Jhanak has intensified the competition among TV shows, promising an engaging viewing experience for audiences across the board.

