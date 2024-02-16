Makers and even actors wait eagerly every week for the TRP reports to know the performance of their TV shows. A lot depends on the ratings of the show, like the entire fate of it as makers take cues from the rate chart to determine if the twist that they introduced, clicked with the viewers or not. It is the 6th week of the year and here are the TRPs of your favorite shows

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa continues to top the charts and has secured 2.8 ratings. The current track of the show had an exciting twist with Anupamaa and Anuj finally meeting each other after many years in the USA. Audiences were eager to witness the same. The show features popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey among others. Anupamaa has decided to not meet Anuj henceforth as Aadhya (Choti Anu) wants him to marry Shruti.

Have a look at a glimpse of the current track of Anupamaa here-

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is consistent with the second spot in the rating chart with a TRP of 2.4 points. The current track of the show revolves around the Bhosale family unwillingly accepting Savi and Ishaan's marriage. However, Surekha is hell-bent on making things difficult for Savi. She doesn't want Savi to pursue her career. However, Savi decides to give it back to her and makes sure that she works towards achieving her dreams.

Advertisement

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at number third spot with 2.3 ratings. While Abhira is slowly and steadily winning hearts and making a place in the hearts of the Poddar family members, Roohi is trying to revive her bond with Armaan. Meanwhile, Yuvraj has returned and is wanting to create trouble for Abhira. Armaan is dedicated to protecting her at any cost as he promised the same to Akshara.

4. Jhanak

Giving tough competition to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Jhanak. The Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer gained 2.3 points in the TRP chart. The current track of the show revolves around Anirudh battling between life and death. Jhanak is dedicated to taking care of him. She is shocked to learn that Anirudh is repeating her name in an unconscious state. It will be interesting to see if the duo will soon develop feelings of love for each other or not.

5. Imlie

Imlie secured a 1.9 rating as Agastya and Imlie finally got married. The show's TRP is expected to increase in the next week as the makers introduced a shocking twist of Agastya's death in the show. Actor Sai Ketan Rao is all set to enter the show in a new character named Surya Pratap Reddy, a cop. It will be exciting to see how Surya brings back happiness in Imlie's life.

6. Pandya Store

Pandya Store's story-line has been appreciated lately and it secured a decent 1.8 rating. The show stars actors like Priyanshi Yadav, Rohit Chandel, Ankush Nayyar, and Krutika Desai among others.

7. Teri Meri Doriyaan

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's Teri Meri Doriyaan secured 1.8 ratings this week. The drama in the show has escalated with Sahiba deciding to separate from Angad. She has also announced that Keerat and Veer won't get married.

For more updates from the entertainment world, keep reading Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 5: Anupamaa continues to be number one; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak enter top 5