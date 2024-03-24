Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news lately for his involvement in the snake venom case. The young YouTuber was arrested by the Noida police on 17 March 2024. After six days of remand, he was granted bail by the honorable court on 22 March 2024. Elvish is now back home and has shared a couple of posts on his social media. He also dedicated a song to the recent controversies and hardships in his life.

Elvish Yadav's cryptic posts after returning home from police custody

As Elvish Yadav got the bail, the young YouTuber took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing with a thumbs up, indicating to his fans that all was well. He also used a song for the Instagram story that fit well with his situation and the controversies that he had faced recently. He used the popular song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai for the post from the movie, Mera Naam Joker.

Have a look at Elvish Yadav's first post after being bailed out from the snake venom case:

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "समय दिखाई नहीं देता पर बोहत कुछ दिखा जाता है। (We can't see time but it shows us a lot of things.)

Elvish Yadav granted bail in the snake venom case

While Yadav's lawyers applied for the bail before, the plea couldn't be heard in the court following the lawyers' strike. However, on 22nd March the plea was heard in the court. Hours before, the NDPS Act charges against the YouTuber were altered, which seemed as a positive sign in his bail being granted. After the court hearing, Yadav's lawyer revealed that he had been granted bail on the basis of two sureties of 50,000 each.

Days after Elvish's arrest, his friend Vinay Yadav and Ishwar Yadav were also arrested in connection to the same case. They were also granted bail on 22 March 2024.

