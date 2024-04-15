Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav buys swanky car weeks after his bail in snake venom case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has shared in his latest vlog that he purchased a brand new luxury car worth crores. Check out the story to know details about the car model and more.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Updated on Apr 15, 2024  |  12:48 PM IST |  3.7K
Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav buys a new car ()PC: Elvish Yadav Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav who has a penchant for luxury cars recently added another swanky car to his collection. The social media influencer took to his vlog to share the news of his purchase and also showed the car. The car is none other than a Mercedes G Wagon in black worth around Rs 3 crore. Read on to know more about his new purchase.

Elvish Yadav buys a new car

In the vlog, Elvish Yadav also shared that he has been wanting to buy the car for some time now, but the model was discontinued for some time. And when it was relaunched, it became very expensive. Talking about it further, he revealed the model details, it was a Mercedes G350D and a diesel one. 

Check out the screenshot from Elvish Yadav’s vlog here:

Elvish Yadav's vlog

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took along his friends to get the car home and surprised his mom. His mother saw the car and instantly replied it was a Mercedes. However, Elvish tried to fool her and said that it was  Bolero. As he asked her if she liked the car, Elvish’s mom replied, “tin ka dabba hain. (It’s a box of tin)” She also asked him what he plans to do with the car.

Later, Elvish picked up his father in the car and took him for a drive. His father remained silent as Yadav talked about his new purchase.

For the unversed, when Elvish Yadav was in jail, his parents were questioned by the media and they made some shocking revelations. Swanky cars like Mercedes, Porsche, and Lamborghini, were common in Elvish's vlogs which he claimed as his own. However, his father claimed that he rented the cars for vlogs. “He (Elvish) used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his new cars,” shared Yadav's father. They also denied his ownership over the luxury apartments that he showed in his vlogs.

Last month, a new FIR was lodged against Elvish Yadav, following which he was arrested. After spending almost a week in an isolated cell, he was granted bail.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia remembers late father by sharing childhood PIC; Sonu Nigam sends him love

Credits: Elvish Yadav Vlog
