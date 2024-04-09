Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar shared an important update on her personal life on social media yesterday. The actress tweeted that her mother was in the hospital and now her Bigg Boss OTT 2’s fellow contestant and winner, Elvish Yadav tweeted showing his support for her in this tough time. Yadav wished for her mother’s speedy recovery.

Elvish Yadav tweets wishing ‘speedy recovery’ of Jiya Shankar’s mother

Last evening, after a few hours of Jiya Shankar’s tweet, Elvish shared her post and wrote, “Get Well Soon Aunty Ji.” He also dropped a comment on her post where he wrote, “Wishing for your Mother's Speedy recovery.” This gesture of Yadav caught the attention of the fanbase of both Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants and is widely appreciated.

Check out Elvish Yadav’s tweet here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande also extended her support and wishes for Shankar's mom. In her tweet, she also wished Jiya on Gudi Padwa. The actress tweeted, "Hey Jiyaa mother’s are very very very important part of our life’s and on the day of gudi padwa I wish ur mom gets well soon from the bottom of my heart and I’m sure she will be !!! Stay strong and stay always blessed. God bless!! Happy new year to u and ur mom."

Check out Ankita Lokhande's tweet here:

For those who do not know, Jiya Shankar tweeted yesterday, “Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. My mom’s really sick and had been hospitalised . We’ve been put in a tough situation again . I believe prayers can make miracles . Please keep my mom in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to me at this point. Thankyou, God bless y’all . stay healthy.”

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav entered as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2 where Jiya Shankar was also a contestant. Initially, the two didn’t get along inside the house, but in the end, they parted on a good note. Jiya was evicted close to te Grand Finale week.

After coming out of the house, the two were not spotted together. On the other hand, Jiya who had developed feelings for Abhishek Malhan inside the house worked with him on a project later. However, it seems the two fell out of touch.

