Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at 55; Rahul Vaidya, Rajiv Adatia, and others extend heartfelt condolences

On January 9, the Hindustani classical singer and music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away in Kolkata. The renowned vocalist was 55 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Grieving the death of the singer, popular celebrities Rahul Vaidya, Meiyang Chang and Rajiv Adatia expressed their condolences with social media posts.

Rahul Vaidya on Ustad Rashid Khan

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a video of the maestro from his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Today, music world lost one of its shiniest stars. RIP Ustad Ji”

Rahul Vaidya is a singer and music composer who started his career with Indian Idol 1, where he emerged as the 2nd runner-up. He sang many prominent Bollywood songs, namely, Chunar Chunar, and God Promise Dil, among many others. He performs live shows across the country.

Here’s the post that Rahul Vaidya shared:

Rajiv Adatia expresses his condolences for Ustad Rashid Khan

Rajiv Adatia shared a video of Ustad Rashid Khan’s performance and wrote, “Sadden to hear the passing one of the most Amazing Classical Singers Ustad Rashid Khan! Om Shanti! #ustadrashidkhan”

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s tweet here:

Advertisement

Meiyang Chang expresses his condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan

Singer Meiyang Chang shared a video of the late singer performing on stage and mentioned that he was among the audience that night. He penned, “I was one of the lucky ones to be blessed by Ustad Rashid Khan’s wizardry on this night. He sang Aaoge Jab Tum too on popular demand, but it was his other renditions that blew my mind. What a terrible loss to the world of Indian classical music, much before his time. RIP Ustad.”

Here's the post that Meiyang Chang shared:

Besides being an expert in classical Hindustani music, Ustad Rashid Ali Khan also gave his voice to several Hindi and Bengali movie tracks. The late singer was suffering from cancer and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata in November 2023.

Pinkvilla is deeply saddened by the news of Ustad Rashid Khan’s passing. May his soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey breaks down after learning about his wife's miscarriage; Report