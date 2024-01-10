Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey breaks down after learning about his wife's miscarriage; Report

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for one of the most awaited weeks. The family members of the contestants are all set to visit the house and boost their morale towards the end of the season. The contestants get a perspective from their family members and also get the motivation to play the game well.

Family weeks in Bigg Boss are filled with many emotions. Arun Mashettey's wife Malak will be seen giving a piece of important information to him, leaving him distraught.

Arun Mashettey gets emotional upon learning details about his wife's pregnancy

As per a report in Tellychakkar, Arun Mashettey's wife Malak entered the show along with her daughter. While the contestant was in a frozen state, Malak informed him about her miscarriage. This information made Arun extremely emotional and he couldn't hold back his tears.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestants were also shocked to learn about the same and they consoled Arun.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Arun Mashettey's wife giving the emotional news, the episode will also have other teary moments with Ankita Lokhande meeting her mother and Munawar Faruqui breaking down seeing his sister.

Advertisement

Arun Mashettey's journey in Bigg Boss 17 house

Arun Mashettey proved himself as an underdog. He was considered weak since the beginning of the show and was often called out for being on his bed and not being active. He was extremely close with Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa. After Aryaa's eviction from the show, Arun proved his mettle by surviving so far and mending his relations with a few while maintaining his hatred for others.

Other contestants' family members to enter the show

The family week will begin with Ankita Lokhande's mother entering the show as the first guest. She will be seen schooling her daughter and son-in-law to do the repair work as their relationship looks extremely toxic on national television. Vicky Jain's mother will be seen hanging around and having fun with other contestants on the show.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's sisters will enter the show along with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's father. Ayesha Khan's brother will be seen on the show while Abhishek Kumar's mother will also enter the show this week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 9: Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra lock horns; former calls her 'hypocrite'