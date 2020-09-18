EXCLUSIVE: Shaadi Mubarak's Rajeshwari: I was to be launched with Narsimha, didn't happen; But I accept things

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rajeshwari Sachdev, who is currently seen in Shaadi Mubarak, opens up on her journey, why she took up the show, her film career and being accepting of things. Read.

Rajeshwari Sachdev is currently seen playing Kusum in Shaadi Mubarak alongside Manav Gohil and Rajshree Thakur. The show is increasingly becoming popular and it is Sachdev's acting prowess which has left fans excited. From theatre to films to TV, Rajeshwari has managed to be a part of exciting projects and in a candid chat with us explains why she has taken a leap of faith with Shaadi Mubarak, her journey in films, feeling dejected at some point and then rebuilding herself and becoming more accepting of things. Excerpts follows:

How has the response been for you personally when it comes to Shaadi Mubarak?

It is nice. People are noticing the little things I am doing with the character and that is wonderful. It is quite exhilarating, honestly, with the kind of response we have been getting.

When it comes to TV, people usually point out that even though the show starts with a novel idea, eventually it loses the plot. Did you have any apprehensions?

Speaking of this show, we have just begun. The first applause has to be given to the writers, the idea with which they have started the show, about giving equal opportunity to live a life that is their own desire for the middle-age people, who have done enough for the family and were so absorbed by the responsibility. Of course, all that you do for the family also comes from the place of love, but there is something called YOU and we all forget that eventually in the circle of life. So, I think beginning the show with that premise is commendable. I am glad that people are accepting it for what it started with and hope and pray that the show stays true to its promise.

What happens with television is that it starts with something and then you don't know where it is going. As actors, we always have that fear. Having said that, it is not like I have not done Television, I have done TV alongside the films or theatre work which I do. I have done TV right from the days of Margarita but it has been few and handful. It is just that one should be satisfied with what we do. So, when we start, it is always with the right intention of giving it our best and later what happens is not really in our control. But, we choose projects on what we can understand at a given point. When a story comes to you, you don't ask what your role is but first understand what the story is and then know where does your role come in play within the dynamic of the story. If that makes sense, it is good.

In this instance, I met with Shashi and she was so sure of what she was making. I asked her if she thinks I should do it and hence I just said yes with my trust in her. When I met her, the confidence she gave me compelled me to say yes.

My film journey has its own twists and turns. I was supposed to be launched with Narsimha (1991), did not happen. Rajeshwari Sachdev

Kusum ideally is a character who defines 'tedha hai par mera hai'. How challenging it is to pull this off?

Every role when you begin with, you are lost, you don't know it is easy or difficult. When I took up Kusum, we did not know the beginning, end or middle of the story totally. So, when you try to flesh the character in head, you know that the woman is harmless, but at the same time, what element do you want to put in her as a character? So, the first thing was to look the part that brings authenticity to it. I had observed how Marwadi women usually hold the saree, walk in a saree and I tried to bring out that, in the character. Then comes the language. I am so lucky to have this actor called Aman Sharma who was also a part of Balika Vadhu. He helped me with the dialect because I was not well versed with the language, so I wanted to get it right. He helped me so beautifully and I am so thankful for that. My journey of Kusum started from there and then the writing fell in place because the character was edged beautifully. Then, you work on the performance. We do lot of things impromptu while we are in the scene.

You have dabbled with theatre, films, TV. How would you define your journey in retrospect? Do you sometimes feel you did not get enough opportunities?

My journey has been my own. I started with theatre and I enjoyed it. My film journey has its own twists and turns. I was supposed to be launched with Narsimha (1991), did not happen, did a Marathi film with Sachin Ji and got a State Award, did Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Sardari Begum. So I had done many films, in fact, but in those times, the perception was that 'aap toh art films hi jyada kar rahe ho'. But, today, coming to think of it, maybe they were conscious choices. Not that one did not want to do commercial cinema but there was only this much choice one had. This is what I was offered. Whatever we got, we would do.

Even with TV, same happened. There were many offers which I had to let go because I wanted to be a part of projects where I had something to do and not just for the heck of it. I think it also depends on what comes to you eventually. Maybe yes, if I was in those 10 substantial roles, 11th would have been a great thing and I would have minted my money but that is one way of looking at it. However, honestly, I was happy doing what I was doing, I was enjoying the work. I was getting good cinema. Fortunately or unfortunately, there were no multiplexes then, so it was not like everyone saw your film.



I think you have to make the most of what comes to you, I created my choices. But I have always tried to create my space in all genres so that I have interesting work to do. This is again not a calculated move but I was basically following my heart.

Then the OTT platform came, and my life is good. I actually even learnt singing when it came to it. My life has been more body of work I am proud of. While I say this, it is not like one did not go through phase of frustration 'why did I not get that?' but you know I have been more accepting of things. Hence, there is a lot of peace of mind.

I am very ambitious, but when it doesn't work that way, I am okay with at least trying Rajeshwari Sachdev

However, did you ever feel dejected or had bouts of frustrations? How did you deal with it?

Many times because suddenly, in the credits you won't see your name. Your work is not getting the kind of attention you know your work deserves, happens all the time. You might want to be given the same importance and space, I am not saying that things come to you in a platter, nothing happens easily. What really works for me is the person I am. I am not saying I am not ambitious. I am very ambitious, but when it doesn't work that way, I am okay with at least trying. I also had a lot of family support. I can only speak for myself. I feel that if we don't give in to peer pressure and just go by your instinct, it is a very satisfied life. As long as you are happy. Good thing is I still continue to work even today. Even doing a Kusum Kothari, I had to work my a** off for it.

