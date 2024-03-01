Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann all set to take a generational leap; Deets Inside

Teri Meri Doriyaann has been captivating the audience with its storyline which follows the tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. The much-loved series further kept the viewers consistently intrigued due to the impressive chemistry between the lead characters, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba Himanshi Parashar. The last few episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann have excited the audiences with Veer and Seerat’s truth getting exposed in front of the Brar family. While fans were now expecting to witness the much-awaited romance between Angad and Sahiba finally, it seems like the makers are all set to leave everyone in shock with their latest twist.

Teri Meri Doriyaann set for a leap?

According to a recent report in India Forums, the makers of Teri Meri Doriyaann are planning to add more drama to the show with a leap. The post-leap plot will have a fresh story for the viewers with the focus shifting entirely to Angad and Sahiba. As of now, no other details about the duration of the leap or when it will be introduced on the screen have been revealed.

With Jatin Arora and Prachii Hada’s exit from the show, fans began speculating that Teri Meri Doriyaann might soon go off air. However, with the recent developments about the leap, it all makes sense as the makers are now trying to show Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's love story, leaving minimal screen time for the rest of the cast.

Here’s a glimpse from a recent episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

The past few episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Angad revealed Veer’s evil planning against Sahiba and decided to send him to rehab. He further expelled Seerat from the Brar mansion for her wrongdoings. Seerat is now adamant about taking revenge from Angad. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds now in this enthralling series.

Talking about the upcoming episode of the show, Angad and Sahiba, who are living together for the sake of fulfilling divorce formalities, will share a beautiful romantic night. They will seek refuge in an abandoned house after getting stranded by a landslide. However, an unknown person will stop Angad and Sahiba from getting intimate.

