Vikrant Massey recalls shooting a TV show non-stop for 110 hours without sleeping

Vikrant Massey is currently enjoying the ongoing success of 12th Fail, and, most importantly, he recently embraced fatherhood just a few days ago. Massey is receiving a lot of praise and media attention for his role in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie. Despite the success, he opened up about the challenges he faced as an artist, especially in his early days on TV. In a recent interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, the actor shared that he worked for 110 hours non-stop for a show.

Vikrant Massey opens up about challenges while working in the TV industry

Vikrant, known for his roles in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, and Baba Aisa Var Dhoondho, reflected on his experience in the television industry. He described it as a highly competitive space where actors had to work long hours to shoot and complete episodes. Recalling the challenges, he shared, “I have shot 110 hours non-stop without sleeping. One of my co-actors met with a freak accident. Toh raaton raat, writers were sitting and rewriting the episodes and vo fillers daalne the toh mein hi tha bas. (So, overnight, writers were sitting and rewriting the episodes, and there was a need to add fillers, so it was just me).”

The actor added, “Aur 110 hours ke baad bhi pack-up meri vajah se nahi hua, pack-up ek aise insaan ki vajah se hua tha jo subah 10 baje aaya tha or shaam tak vo chid gaya gusse mein aa kar chala gaya toh pack-up hua. (And even after 110 hours, the pack-up didn't happen because of me. The pack-up happened because of a person who came at 10 in the morning and by evening, he got angry and left in frustration, so the pack-up took place).”

About Vikrant Massey:

Vikrant recently impressed everyone with his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie 12th Fail. The film, based on the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, not only received praise from critics but also connected well with the audience, becoming a hit. Looking ahead, Vikrant has several exciting projects lined up, including Yaar Jigri, The Sabarmati Report, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Sector 36. Fans are particularly excited about his upcoming romantic movie with Raashii Khanna, eagerly awaiting the on-screen chemistry.

He also worked in television serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and Qubool Hai. Massey expanded to films with supporting roles in Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Half Girlfriend.

