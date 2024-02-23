PICS: Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt reunite for Jigna Vora’s birthday celebration

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and former journalist Jigna Vora celebrated her 50th birthday by hosting a grand birthday bash for her close friends in Mumbai. The event not only marked Vora's milestone age but also brought together Bigg Boss 17 contestants for a joyous reunion. Jigna dazzled in a shimmery metallic dress for her birthday party.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and others attend Jigna Vora’s birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 contestants, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and others, attended the party. The fellow contestants added an extra layer of excitement to the celebration, arriving in a unique fashion and showcasing their individual styles. Vicky and Ankita arrived together, with Ankita stunning in a black dress with multiple colored straps, and Vicky in a white shirt paired with brown pants. The cute couple of BB17, Aishwarya and Neil, also made a stylish entrance at the birthday bash.

A glimpse inside Jigna Vora’s birthday celebration

Inside the celebration, Jigna was captured cutting her birthday cake while her friends sang the birthday song for her. Sunny Aryaa, also known as Tehelka, delivered a speech for Jigna. Ankita Lokhande was spotted creating a humorous video with Samarth Jurel. The actress shared videos with Isha Malviya and Sunny Aryaa on her social media. Jigna even shared an adorable picture with Neil Bhatt and another with Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan, captioning it, “I know it’s blurry, but emotions are PURE!”

More about Jigna Vora's personal life:

Jigna Vora, a former journalist, participated as a contestant in the highly controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17, hosted by Salman Khan. Her entry into the show became a topic of discussion as the audience was eager to gain a closer glimpse into her real-life personality. With a substantial career in the media industry, Jigna has accumulated considerable experience over the years. Her life has been full of ups and downs and surrounded by controversies even before her participation in Bigg Boss 17.

Within the Bigg Boss 17 house, Jigna Vora formed a strong bond with actress Rinku Dhawan. She stands out as one of the beloved contestants among the Bigg Boss audience. While frequently sharing moments with Rinku, the former journalist also maintains a friendly relationship with many other contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

About Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss 17 marked itself as one of the most successful seasons of the Salman Khan show, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey secured the positions of first, second, third, and fourth runner-ups, respectively. Following the show, the contestants were frequently spotted spending time together.

