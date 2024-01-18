EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal on buying Lamborgini Huracan; 'It is result of hard work, sacrifices'

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider was one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 17. From pointing out biases to supporting friends in their lowest, Anurag had a roller coaster ride in the show.

In an exclusive video interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag spoke at length about his motor-vlogging journey, childhood struggle. buying a Lamborgini Huracan and more.

Anurag Dobhal on buying a Lamborgini Huracan post Bigg Boss 17

Anurag mentioned that when he was a school-going young boy, KTM was his dream bike and people used to go gaga over it. When it came to four-wheelers, people used to admire Lamborgini the most. He stated that there was always a thought to buy a Lamborgini, but he couldn't manage to because of financial issues. It was always a dream but didn't materialize as it is an extremely expensive car.

Check out the full exclusive interview with Anurag Dobhal here-

Anurag mentioned that eventually buying a Lamborghini has been a very difficult and long journey. People see that he has purchased an expensive car, but do not know about the sacrifices he made and the struggle that he went through or the sleepless nights he had spent working to achieve his dream.

Anurag Dobhal owes the success to his Brosena

Anurag shared that he feels that he didn't buy the car but the love of his people is the thing that got him the same. He said, "It is because of the love and affection that my people have given me that I could afford a car like that."

He added Lamborgini isn't the only car in his expensive bike and car collection. He has many imported and rare bikes and cars but getting a Lamborgini is quite huge for him.

How did Anurag Dobhal start motor-vlogging?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag revealed that he was working as a teacher and would earn around 1.5 lac with his job in a school and college. He also used to give tuition and earn a handsome amount of money. However, things took an ugly turn when lockdown happened. He lost his job and couldn't continue teaching. During the lockdown, he planned to get a bike and fulfill his childhood dream. After getting a bike, he started to vlog for his YouTube channel and after an initial struggle, he got a good amount of followers on his channel and the rest is history.

Anurag Dobhal on his health issues

Dobhal said that he had a difficult childhood as he was diagnosed with a brain tumor at a very young age. He used to stay in a remote place in Uttrakhand where there were no facilities or a hospital. However, his father made sure he got proper medical aid. He was on medication for fourteen years after which he was declared free of illness. He revealed that because of his weak health, he was never a very active child and wouldn't participate in sports. He admired his father and wanted to become a teacher like him and after growing up, he did work as a teacher.

Anurag Dobhal on personal life being discussed in Bigg Boss 17

He stated that for an episode, it is fine that things have come out in Bigg Boss 17. However, to drag the matter so much that it is being brought up now and then isn't right. He spoke about a married relationship being at stake because of the constant fights and he feels this shouldn't happen on the show which earlier used to be a game show and a reality show.

Anurag Dobhal on friendship with Khanzaadi

Anurag mentioned that he stood with Khanzaadi at her lowest. He shared that what happened with her on the show wasn't right. She had great potential, but she was demotivated, resulting in her untimely elimination. He stated that he was real in the show and made sure that his emotions were real and not forced.

He shared how audiences witnessed organic friendship and love in the previous seasons of the show, however, connections of this season are quite forced.

Anurag Dobhal on equation with Munawar Faruqui

In the interview, Anurag mentioned that Munawar Faruqui had hurt his sentiments and beliefs through his stand-up comedy act and he would never become friends with him. He didn't want to become friends just for the show's sake. He stated that he believes in Karma and Munawar is facing his karma. However, the impact of the same is also falling on women outside the show, which is wrong and unfortunate.

He shared that as a female, it gets quite difficult to face society, but boys can still get over it. He stated that Munawar should have thought before dragging these women into the show.

