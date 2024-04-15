In a drastic turn of events, two unidentified bike-borne men fired four rounds outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area early on Sunday. The investigation is currently ongoing and recent developments suggest the incident was plotted by gangsters residing in the United States. Nobody died or was injured in the incident. Now, comedian Bharti Singh who worked with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss over different seasons reacted to the news.

Bharti Singh reacts to firing outside Salman Khan’s house

Bharti Singh was spotted outside the Dance Deewane sets during lunch break. Seeing her, paps thronged her and flooded her with questions. One of them asked her if she heard about the shooting outside Salman Khan's house. To this, she replied, “Wo sunke mujhe bara wo feel huya. Pata nahi ye kaun hain jo ye sab kare jaa rahe hain. Salman bhai ke saath bohot sarein duwayein hain. Dua karein wo hamesha safe rahe. (I felt bad hearing that. God knows who is doing all that. Hope that he always remains safe.)”

Watch Bharti Singh's video here:

On being asked if she would visit the Bollywood actor in his house, she shared, "Mereko ayese cheezein main kuch bolna hi nahi aata toh main kya bolu. Bas blessings hi de sakta hu. God Salman bhai ko hamesha safe rakhhe. (I can't say anything on these matters. I can only give my blessings and hope God will keep him safe)."

Several celebrities visited the actor's house. After hearing about the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called the Bollywood actor to ask about his well-being. Baba Siddiqui visited him. However, Salman Khan has requested celebs to not visit him as it is causing inconvenience to the other residents of the apartment. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the incident.

On the other hand, talking about Bharti Singh, she has worked closely with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss over the years. From hosting a few episodes to entertaining the contestants, Bharti is a common face on the reality show. Currently, she is busy hosting the dance show Dance Deewane 4.

