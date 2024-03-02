Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 2: Abhira wins over Kaveri; Armaan tries to help Charu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 2, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Kaveri inviting Abhira to join her. Manisha wishes Abhira good luck and tells her to have a great time with Kaveri. Abhira heads out. Vidya questions Manisha if she has become friends with Abhira. Manisha responds with a no. The Goenkas are on the lookout for a bride for Manav. Ruhi proposes one of her classmates, Pakhi, as a potential match for Manav. Manish mentions that she used to argue a lot. Ruhi reassures them by saying that Pakhi has changed a lot. Ruhi goes to fetch medicine for Vikram. She remembers Armaan's words and becomes concerned for him.

Vikram expresses his desire to get Ruhi married to Manav. He says Rohit won’t come back now and asks if Ruhi will wait for him forever. Manish says Kaveri will not let Ruhi move on in life. Vikram decides to talk with Kaveri.

Ruhi gets excited about seeing Armaan online. She feels he is trying to avoid her. Manish asks Vikram if their friendship won’t be affected, even if Ruhi and Manav say no to their wish. Vikram assures Manish about the same and gets Swarna’s nod too for Ruhi and Manav’s alliance.

Abhira messages Armaan and asks him if he had breakfast. The lady informs that Kaveri will be called on stage in 5 minutes. Kaveri opens her purse and looks for something. Armaan asks Abhira not to hamper Kaveri’s event. Kaveri asks Abhira if she saw her speech. Abhira says no. Kaveri panics. Abhira offers her water and asks if she took her medicine. Kaveri says no and starts feeling dizzy. Abhira decides to take her home but Kaveri gets adamant on attending the event.

Advertisement

Kajal serves tea to Sanjay. He throws away the cup in anger and scolds Kajal for not being able to control Charu and Krish. Kajal says sorry and breaks down. Vidya comes to see Armaan and asks him If Charu’s words hurt him. He says no and asks Vidya to talk to Kaveri to allow Charu to complete her internship.

Abhira helps Kaveri in giving a speech on girls’ education. The ladies at the event praise Kaveri. She introduces Abhira to them. Kaveri again begins to feel dizzy. Vidya says it is tough to convince Kaveri and gets worried.

Kaveri is thrilled with Abhira. She exclaims that Abhira has protected her honor today, giving her the right to ask for anything. Abhira requests her to allow Charu to finish her internship, but Kaveri declines. Vidya stands by Abhira. And that's how the episode concludes.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 1: Charu insults Armaan; Abhira tries to lift his mood