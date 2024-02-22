WATCH: Divyanka Tripathi, hubby Vivek set couple goals as they groove to music at family function

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have never failed to entertain their viewers with their reels and social media posts. The couple never hesitates in sharing insights from their personal life. Recently, they participated in a grand family function where they were seen enjoying every moment of it. Although the couple is back to their base, they have carried a bunch of memories with them in their suitcase. Divyanka Tripathi has shared a video where Vivek Dahiya is grooving to the music.

Divyanka Tripathi’s recent video

Divyanka Tripathi has shared a video where Vivek Dahiya is grooving to the beats of the Aaja Mahi Aaja song at a family wedding function. She posted this video on her Instagram handle quoting, “Few stories are so endearing that you can't not make a reel out of it! #FeelIt #ReelIt”

The couple seemed to be enjoying the party and were in a playful mood. Meanwhile, both were twinning in black attires and equally enjoying the party vibe.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahaiya’s chemistry

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors have a beautiful chemistry in real life. Vivek and Divyanka tied the knot back in 2016 in Bhopal. Recently, they both celebrated their Valentine’s Day riding on their bikes on the streets of Mumbai. Together they dreamt of doing this on some special day.

Divyanka and Vivek both share the same hobby which is bike riding. Participating in this activity gives them the chance to bond with each other and spend quality time as well. While Vivek calls her his favourite ‘co-captain.’ They are truly enjoying their lives to the fullest.

Divyanka Tripathi’s upcoming project

Divyanka Tripathi is all set to star in her new suspense thriller show titled Adirshyam. The actress will be playing the role of Parvati who is the mother of a young girl in the series. The storyline is unique and bound to immediately arouse the audience’s interest.

Meanwhile, Vivek was evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He expressed his eviction by calling it a ‘heartbreak’. Vivek further expresses, “I wasn’t expecting it at all, it was like a road accident. I was riding at a decent speed and suddenly a car came and hit me. It just ended there.”