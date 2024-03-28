WATCH: Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna unveils teaser of her wedding song

Actress Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in Ishqbaaz, tied the knot with Karan Sharma in Jaipur on Saturday, March 2. The wedding was a heartfelt celebration, but what sparked the conversation was the song as Surbhi walked towards Karan for Varmala. In a video, Surbhi is captured walking towards her groom, Karan, while the viral Pakistani song Kahaani Suno Rendition plays in the background.

Surbhi Chandna shares a glimpse from Kahani Suno Rendition

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a video of herself recording the song Kahani Suno for her wedding. She wrote in the caption, “Teaser out now! Feel Good Originals presents Kahani Suno Rendition A bride’s gift for her groom.Song - Kahani Suno Rendition, Singers - Surbhi Chandna & Naman Pareek, Music Composer - Yash Tiwari, Feat. Surbhi Chandna & Karan Sharma, Music Label - Feel Good Originals, Post Production - C Studios @feelgoodoriginals @namanpareek1_11 @yashtmusic @dhairyaa.shahh Original Track Credits @kaifikhalilmusic #kahanisunorendition #kahanisuno #surbhichandna #sukarwedding #sukar #feelgoodoriginals #estd2010 #karansharma #teaser #preview.”

Fans Reaction

With this post, the Ishqbaaz actress announced the release of the song. As soon as she posted the video, Surbhi’s fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One user wrote, “His words and her voice are a deadly combination.” Another user wrote, “Gurll you don’t know how excited I am to watch this! Your singing was something I had wished for since a long time now.”

Advertisement

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding

As mentioned earlier, Surbhi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2nd. The wedding festivities began with a chooda ceremony, mehendi, and a Sufi night on March 1st, followed by a Haldi ceremony, pheras, and a lavish reception. For her mehendi, Surbhi chose an olive green and blue lehenga set, radiating vibrant vibes and style.

During her haldi ceremony, she wore a lilac flared skirt paired with a matching halterneck blouse, accessorized perfectly. Her bridal look was truly enchanting, donning a heavily embellished sea-green lehenga adorned with intricate zardozi art, sequins, and pearls. Surbhi Chandna is known for her roles in Ishqbaaz as Anika opposite Nakuul Mehta, as well as her appearances in Qubool Hai and Sherdil Shergill.

ALSO READ: Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’s Karan Wahi shares fun throwback pic with BFFs Rithvik Dhanjani and Rajat Barmecha