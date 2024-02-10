WATCH: Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain vibe together on dance floor at Bigg Boss 17 success party

Bigg Boss 17, the grandest reality show, has come to an end with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the victorious champion. But let's not forget the incredible efforts put in by the other contestants to keep us entertained throughout the season. Last night was a star-studded affair as all the Bigg Boss 17 participants came together to celebrate their memorable journeys. Amidst the festivities, Mannara Chopra was spotted grooving on the dance floor alongside the lovely couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Mannara's reunion with Ankita-Vicky

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara finally reunited with Ankita and Vicky at the grand success party of Bigg Boss. Despite all the misunderstanding, and miscommunication the three of them were seen vibing together which cleared the tension between them.

Their relations inside the house went through a rough patch when Vicky and Mannara’s closeness increased, because of which Ankita questioned the integrity of the latter. This incident ripped them apart. However, witnessing them let go of the past and enjoy each other's company was truly a breathtaking sight.

What are Mannara and Ankita’s opinions about each other post-Bigg Boss 17

Post Bigg Boss 17 every fan wanted to know about the current status of Mannara and Ankita’s bond, therefore in an exclusive interview with Indian Express, the Manikarnika actress shared that initially Vicky-Mannara’s friendship inside the house triggered her but later when she came out and watched the Bigg Boss episodes and she regrets overreacting to it now. The actress also added that she is happy for the Zid actress on securing the position of second-runner up.

Mannara Chopra on the other hand commented that she respects Ankita and her talent a lot and hopes that she gets to be friends with her again outside. Although the Zidd actress explained she does not want to keep in touch with Vicky she feels hesitant and ashamed after Ankita asked her not to create problems between them.

Insights from the Bigg Boss 17 Success party

Along with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Mannara Chopra other Bigg Boss 17 contestants including winner Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Aoora, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and many more attended the party.

Apart from the contestants Arbaaz Khan and their wife Sshura Khan attended the party. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt was seen stealing the show in a black dress.

