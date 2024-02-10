Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 entertains viewers with superb performances by the celebrity contestants. To make this weekend special, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will be seen gracing the episode to mark Valentine's week. It goes without saying contestants will give their best dancing on the tracks of the actors to impress them. Amidst the performances, the actors will also make sure to entertain the viewers. A promo gave a glimpse of what to expect from the show tonight.

Farah Khan asks Shahid Kapoor THIS question about love

A promo shared by the official Instagram handle of the channel shows Farah Khan hosting Falooda with Farah for guests, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. In this section, she asks the actors, “Zindagi mein kitni baar pehla pehla pyaar huya? (How many times have you fallen in love in life?)” Shahid Kapoor replies, “Mujhe sirf ekbar pyaar huya hain. (I have fallen in love only once).”

To this, Judge Arshad Warsi reacts, “Har shadi shuda insan yahi jawab deta hain. (Every married man gives the same reply).” Hearing Arshad Warsi's reply, everyone including Shahid Kapoor laughed.

Watch the promo of the episode here:

The promo of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 episode is uploaded with the caption, “Iss hafte hoga Jaaved-Adrija ka dance-off dhamaal! Aur Falooda with Farah mein dikhega Shahid-Kriti ka kamaal! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, kal raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Amidst the fun banters and mindblowing performances, contestant Manisha Rani will also be seen living her Jab We Met moment as she will match steps with Shahid Kapoor and impress him with her bubbly self.

Contestant Shoaib Ibrahim will dance with Shahid Kapoor and the other judges on Saree Ka Fall Sa. With all the special performances, it will surely be an entertaining evening. Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen dancing with a contestant and awarding her the best performer of the evening.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will also talk about their recent movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

