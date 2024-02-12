Aashka Goradia, the former actress is an entrepreneur. But, she never moved away from the limelight. The Naagin fame actress is currently enjoying the bliss of motherhood as she gave birth to a baby boy in October last year. After welcoming the little bundle of joy, her work didn’t take a backseat and she continues to balance motherhood and her career. Now, in a recent post, the actress shared how much she enjoyed dressing up in a saree as she got ready for an event.

New mom Aashka Goradia gets time to dress up

Taking to social media yesterday, Aashka Goradia uploaded a video that featured a compilation of pictures from a glittery evening. The actress posed in a shimmery pink saree and got decked up in traditional jewelry to attend an event. In the first picture, her husband Brent Goble is also seen by her side. Uploading the clip, the new mom wrote how being a full-time mom and her work keep her busy. It was after a long time that she got the time to dress up.

The beautiful video is uploaded with the caption, “Feeling Gulabi in a saree after so long! @ibrentgoble with my love. Found some time to dress up after constant front button outfits at office (ofc - as my son goes with me) - feeding gowns at home - burp cloths - shoulders wet from spit ups ( I still wouldn’t exchange any of this to anything, still the best days of my life) it was good to dress up! #newmom in a #saree”

Check out the post of Aashka Goradia here:

For the unversed Ashka Goradia gave birth to a baby boy on October 30th, 2023. It was the couple's first child and they named the beautiful baby boy William Alexander. To announce the news on social media the couple shared adorable pictures of their newborn along with a heartwarming note that Ashka’s husband Brent wrote.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May 2023. For the unversed, Brent and Aashka are settled in Goa, India where Aashka is an entrepreneur and her husband is a yoga instructor.

Aashka had a successful career in the television and entertainment industry. She starred in popular television dramas, namely, Kkusum, Naagin, Daayan, Addalat, among others.

