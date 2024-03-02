Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular and recognized actors in the industry. Whether it is his acting chops in several television shows or his memorable onscreen performances in films, Kapoor has left no stone unturned to prove his versatility.

Ram Kapoor also maintains an active social media presence, often sharing stuff about his unorganized wardrobes and pet dog. Recently, the actor posted a picture of his thighs featuring scratches that he received from his adorable doggo.

Ram Kapoor is dealing with burning scratches

Having pets has many perks. You get a partner who is always available to play with you and lets you have so much fun. But Ram Kapoor has something else to share on social media that he recently got from his pet. Dropping a few snaps of his thigh with several scratches, he credits his dog's sharp paws. Giving an update on the little harm caused to his thigh, Ram Kapoor writes, "I'm a victim of domestic abuse and I have the scars to prove it !!!"

Have a look at his post:

Ram Kapoor wants an answer from his pet dog

In another video, Ram Kapoor is seen having an intense conversation with his dog after the latter proved its paws are sharp by landing an example on the actor's leg. While the doggo feels guilty about what it did, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame is heard saying, "What have you done to my leg? Have you seen what you've done to my leg? Every time I pick you up, have you seen? This is what you've done to my leg. What do you have to say for yourself? Huh? "

The Kasamh Se actor further says, "This is how badly you scratch dadda every time you want to insist on coming. Just look at this. It's burning. Yeah, bro. What do you have to say for yourself? Whenever I say no, give me five minutes. How you scratch my thighs. Don't look away, Smuggler. Ayee, don't look away. Every time I say no and, you scratch my thighs because you insist that I pick you up. See what happens. Just look at this. It's burning me. It's okay. I still love you."

Ram captions the video: "He understands and responds to every word I say…!!"

Look at the video here:

Fans react

Reacting to the video, one of the users writes, "He will say you should have worn full trousers then." Another user reacts, "Cut his nails, make it short...they become over excited..its not their fault. Bechara feeling so guilty." A comment reads, "Aww he's only a babyyy!!! and he does looks so sorry such a cute baby he is we love him too." Further, a fan expresses, "Even you can't be angry on him for long sir, he melts hearts for real."

Look at some of the comments here:

Ram Kapoor reveals what his dog wants

In one of the videos, Ram Kapoor records himself and his dog having an important discussion. The actor mentions, "First thing in the morning, you want to be picked up? Hmm? What do you want? First thing in the morning? He wants to be picked up first thing in the morning. I have not even had my cup of coffee yet."

For the unversed, Ram Kapoor has appeared in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane, and many others. Speaking of his career in films, the actor has been a part of numerous films, including Humshakals and Baar Baar Dekho.

