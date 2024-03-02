Munawar Faruqui never leaves a chance to roast his friends and his enemies as well. We all know what the stand-up comedian does best. During his stint inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, the winner of the season proved what a great entertainer he is. Now, in a recent video, he is seen roasting the Bollywood actress, Huma Qureshi.

Munawar Faruqui roasts Huma Qureshi

Taking to social media, Munawar Faruqui uploaded a series of photos and videos from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In this series, one clip shows him roasting Huma Qureshi. it begins with Munawar saying, “Hi Huma!” The Bollywood actress replies with a sweet smile, “Oh, hi Munawar!” Munawar says, “What a transformation!” Huma Qureshi takes it as a compliment on her weight loss and says, “Thanks yaar, I know I have lost some weight.” “Nahi, pehle filmein karti thi, abhi TV pe aa rahi ho,” clarifies Munawar. The actress makes a face and says, “So rude!”

Watch Munawar Faruqui and Huma Qureshi’s banter here:

He also uploaded a picture with the Gangs of Wasseypur actress with the song O Womaniya in the background. In his social media stories, Munawar Faruqui also uploaded a picture with Harsh Gujral and wrote, “Yaar kya hi mazze kiye aaj.” In the clip with Harsh, the Bigg Boss 17 winner is saying that he bought a watch worth Rs 6000, but it's not working. The comedian comes from behind and says, "In Rs 6,000..." He laughs without finishing the sentence and Munawar joins him too.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Huma Qureshi and Harsh Gujral will be seen in the upcoming comedy show Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge and they were on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to promote the show.

On the other hand, after his Bigg Boss 17 stint, Munawar Faruqui returned to work. He was seen in a music video with Hina Khan. They shot the video in Kolkata and it created quite a stir among their fans. Besides this, he released his stand-up comedy Legends of Abba Kadar which topped the charts.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestants also appeared on Dance Deewane a few days back, and Munawar was mong them.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik reveals why she finally let someone touch her face for first time in fifteen years of her career