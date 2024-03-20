Are you a fan of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sharma's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain? Take this quiz and check your score

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

The show chronicles the journey of Priya, a middle-class girl, and Ram, a wealthy business magnate, both of whom are unmarried due to various circumstances. Although they come from different walks of life, they still delve into the unfortunate marriage. Despite their initial differences, Ram and Priya gradually develop feelings for each other. Their relationship blossoms during a honeymoon trip to Australia, marking the beginning of their love story. They experience every emotion that strengthens their bond.

As their love grows, they face challenges that test their relationship, eventually leading to their separation due to unforeseen circumstances. With a significant leap of five years in the story, Ram is living in Mumbai, while Priya goes to Dubai with her daughter, Peehu. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Priya returns to Mumbai, revealing herself to be alive, as everyone thought that she had died. Ram then fights a legal battle for Peehu's custody, which ensues as Priya demands her rights after being apart from Ram for five years. The story explores themes of love, destiny, and the complexities of human relationships amidst life's trials. The story helps to make us believe that yes, love can happen in marriage too.