EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Chaar Ka Vaar theme introduced; Shiv Thakare-Shoaib Ibrahim team up
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have Chaar Ka Vaar theme where contestants will collaborate with another contestant and their team.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 won't leave any stone unturned to guarantee entertainment to the viewers. The show recently witnessed an exciting twist with six new wildcard contestants entering the show to raise the bar.
And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the theme of the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
Contestants to perform as a team of four; Shiv Thakare- Shoaib Ibrahim collaborate
As per Pinkvilla's exclusive information, the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have an exciting twist as the makers are set to introduce a Chaar Ka Vaar theme wherein the contestants along with their choreographer partner will have to perform teaming up with their competitor contestants and their choreographer partner. After the twist, Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare along with their choreographers Romsha Singh and Anuradha Iyer will be seen performing as a team of four.
Have a look at a recent promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Other contestants after Chaar Ka Vaar
Owing to the twist, teams of Anjali Anand and Karuna Pandey will collaborate while Sreeram Chandra will be seen performing with Tanishaa Mukerji and her choreographer. Sangeeta Phogat and Adrija Sinha will be seen teaming up for the special episode.
Before this, the makers had earlier introduced themes like choreographer swap and teen ka tadka wherein contestants performed in various combinations. So far contestants like Vivek Dahiya, Urvashi Dholakia, Rajiv Thakur, and Aamir Ali have been eliminated from the show.
Six wildcard contestants to enter Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11
Sony TV shared a promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. In the promo, six wild card entries Sagar Parekh, Manisha Rani, Awez Darbar, Glenn Saldanha, Dhanashree Verma, and Nikhita Gandhi are seen being introduced as the new wildcards of the season. They're seen setting the stage on fire with their choreographers.
Malaika Arora further mentioned that among the six wildcard entries, only four will qualify for the show.
