Lohri 2024: Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra and Jasmin Bhasin extend wishes to fans

Lohri is a popular harvest festival that is celebrated before Makar Sankranti. It is primarily observed by the Sikh and Hindu communities in the northern states of India. This year, Lohri falls on 14th January. A few television celebrities are busy soaking up the festive atmosphere and took to social media to extend wishes to their fans. Among them, check out Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, and Jasmin Bhasin’s heartfelt wishes below.

Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, and Jasmin Bhasin extend Lohri wishes

Just an hour back, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a picture showcasing her beauty and wished her fans on Lohri. The pictures show her wearing a magenta straight kurti that she paired with a beige dupatta and straight pants of the same color. The pastel color palette of the outfit looks gorgeous on the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and half-open hair. The actress made a goofy face in the second picture as she posed inside the car. The series of pictures are accompanied by the caption, “Always maintain your vibrant smile as bright because the mild of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri!”

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s post here:

Reacting to Shehnaaz’s post, fans commented on how lovely the actress looks. One user wrote, “Lovely smile, keep it forever.” Another wrote, “Tumhare muskurate chehre par Fida Sara Jahan hai.”

Advertisement

Others wished the actress happy lohri and commented, “Happy Lohri Sweetheart, stay blessed and keep shining and spread joy and happiness.”

In the morning today, Karan Kundrra, who hails from a Punjabi family shared his Lohri wishes on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Lohri diyaan lakh lakh wadhaiyaan #HappyLohri.”

Check out Karan Kundrra’s tweet here:

Actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a picture from her upcoming film, Warning and wished her fans on Lohri. The picture shows Jasmin standing in a mustard field, dressed in a sky blue salwar suit.

Here's the post that Jasmin Bhasin shared:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant share thoughts on Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar's abusive fight