‘For Life': Kylie Jenner Showers Birthday Love On BFF Stassie Karanikolaou As She Turns 27

Kylie Jenner showered her “oldest” pal Stassie Karanikolau with birthday love this week. The social media influencer was celebrating her 27th birthday and was joined by Jenner for her birthday bash. After the celebrations, The Kardashians star took a moment to cherish the beautiful bond with Karanikolaou by sharing a carousel of pictures from the night with a sweet message for her.

Kylie Jenner loves out loud for BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner, 26, could not miss her childhood friend Anastasia Karanikolaou’s 27th birthday celebrations on Saturday night, June 8. Not only did she attend the YouTube personality’s bash, but also had a blast, of course, and her recent Instagram post is proof. Soon after, the make-up mogul posted a series of snaps from the night as she and the birthday girl hugged and clutched onto each other in several pictures.

“for liiiiife,” Jenner captioned the post with two emojis symbolizing infinity and mentioned Karanikolaou to make sure she doesn’t miss the post. The latter also acknowledged the post with a “i love you so much” in the comments. The fashionably blurry pictures showed the duo giggling on a couch sporting chic ensembles, popping shots, and breaking into silly poses. They really went by the ‘girls just wanna have fun’ aesthetic for the night.

Advertisement

Jenner donned a body-hugging, white mini-summer dress, paired with a black leather jacket and strappy sandals. She completed the look with a matching purse and styled her long dark tresses down. Whereas, birthday girl Karanikolaou stepped into the blast in a glamorous look, wearing a shimmery crochet-style dress and wavy curls tied in a messy bun.

Before the exciting night unfolded, Jenner also took to her Instagram story to share a heartwarming picture of her and Stassie as schoolkids, seemingly having a pajama party. The BFF duo looked adorable goofing around in their PJs.

Karanikolaou, whose Instagram boasts 10 million followers, threw herself a star-studded birthday party at The Nice Guy with celebrity guests like Addison Rae, Rosalia, Tana Mongeau, Emma Chamberlain, and Jenner attending, per sources. She also shared glimpses from the occasion on Instagram, flaunting delicious-looking birthday cakes with her picture on it.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou’s friendship go way back

Advertisement

The BFF duo are not shy to express their love for each other publicly. Kylie Jenner insinuated her inseparable friendship with Karanikolaou in the The Kardashians Season 3 finale. The Kylie Cosmetics founder said, "She's definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."

Similarly, Stassie echoed her sentiments for their longtime friendship in a 2021 Bustle interview. The influencer joked that they know way too much about each other and hence are “stuck” to be friends forever. She further teased the idea of eloping to a farm together and eventually getting married into a happily ever after.

Last year, Karanikolaou suffered the tragic loss of her mother and dedicated a heartfelt post to her. Even then, she had her best pal’s support as Kylie rushed to the comments to offer her condolences for her loss and showering love on her BFF.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Does Kylie Jenner's Family Want Her To 'Walk Away' From Beau Timothee Chalamet? Here's What We Know