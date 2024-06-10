PIC: Ananya Panday urges fans not to 'overreact' as she shares dish she never had before

Bollywood star Ananya Panday has made her mark in the film industry with notable performances in movies like Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Known for her social media presence, she frequently offers glimpses into her daily life. Recently, she took to social media to confess that she's never tried sticky mango rice, and asked her fans if she's been living under a rock.

Ananya Panday asks fans to not overreact for this reason

Ananya Panday asked fans not to overreact as she shared not having sticky mango rice before. Taking to Instagram stories today (June 10), the Call Me Bae actress shared a photo eating sticky mango rice on a leaf along with a hilarious caption. She wrote, “Guys don’t overreact but I’ve never had mango sticky rice before and I just had it and??? Was I living under a rock?? Wow???”

Recently, the actress shared photos of herself in a stunning mini dress with a one-shoulder strap, radiating elegance and charm. She captioned the photos with "il dolce far niente," an Italian phrase meaning "the sweetness of doing nothing," highlighting the pleasure of simply relaxing without the pressure to be productive.

Her best friend, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, reacted to the photos in the comments, saying, "Who is thissssss." Another friend, Orry, also commented, "The salad became a donut."

Ananya Panday on professional front

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she starred alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, receiving acclaim from fans for her role. She is now preparing for the TV series Call Me Bae, featuring Varun Dhawan and Vir Das.

The series includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur. It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6, 2024.

Besides this, Ananya Panday is working on several other projects, including Control, Battle Thy Seeds, Darbadar, Shankara, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, and Run for Young.

