The internet is abuzz with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 news. The show will hit the television screens soon, and the shoot will begin in June. The confirmed contestants, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shalin Bhanot, among others, have already left for Romania, the location for this season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Before the contestants take part in the thrill and adventure, let’s take a look at the net worth of the confirmed contestants.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, who has established herself as a popular figure in the world of entertainment, is the richest contestant of the season. While she made a name for herself in acting with the role of Natasha in the serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, it was her portrayal of Kapil Sharma’s onscreen wife in the show Comedy Nights with Kapil that gave the audience a glimpse of her sense of humor and made her a household name.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant’s net worth is estimated to be around INR 91 crores.

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of one of the biggest actors in Bollywood, Jackie Shroff, and sister of Tiger Shroff, deviated from the film industry to make a name for herself in the world of fitness. Krishna, who expressed her excitement for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is a fitness expert, entrepreneur (founder of MMA Matrix fitness center), and YouTuber.

Her net worth is estimated to be around INR 41 crores.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz earned immense popularity after he ended up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. While Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner, many considered him to be the deserving winner. Even today, he is looked up as a strong contestant. Now, it’s time to see how he performs in the adventure-based show.

Reportedly, Asim, who was one of the lowest-paid contestants on Salman Khan’s reality show, is now one of the highest-paid ones. With more than 7 million followers on Instagram, Asim Riaz partners with many brands, and that’s one of his many sources of income.

The model, actor, fitness enthusiast, and rapper has also been featured in many music videos. His net worth is reportedly anywhere around INR 40 crores.

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani is making a comeback to screens with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It was during his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 that he was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi by Rohit Shetty himself. However, he could not do the show back then, and now he is participating in the 14th season.

The son of veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani, Gashmeer is a familiar face in both Marathi cinema and Hindi television. He has been part of notable television shows like Imlie and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Reportedly, his net worth is estimated to be INR 30 to 35 crores.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot was selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 during his time inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, but he refused the offer by Rohit Shetty. Instead, he went on to work in the serial Bekaboo. The actor has made an impact by acting in serials like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvaddhu, and Ayushmaan, among others.

According to him, he was one of the last entrants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The showmakers and Abhishek Kumar had to put in a lot of effort to convince him, and they succeeded. Bhanot’s net worth is estimated to be around INR 13 to 16 crores.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde rose to fame, portraying the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy television serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! The actress also participated in and won Salman Khan’s reality show, Big Boss 11. She has also been part of many television shows, OTT series, and movies, including Telugu films. Her reported net worth is over INR 15 crores.

Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra is best known for portraying Vaibhav Joshi on the Disney+ Hotstar show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. He has also been featured in popular TV serials, including Twinkle Beauty Parlour, Pari Hoon Main, Pavitra Rishta, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, among others. The fitness enthusiast has a reported net worth of around INR 11 crores.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her acting debut, playing the lead role in the television series Choti Sarrdaarni. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 16, where her journey was cut short just days before the grand finale week.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, she took a break to work on herself. And just a few days back, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, she confirmed signing her first Bollywood film, on which she will start working as soon as she returns from Romania. Reportedly, her net worth is anywhere between INR 8 to 10 crores.

Abhishek Kumar

One of the most popular contestants of the upcoming season of the Khatron Ke Khiladi, Abhishek Kumar’s name has been surfacing ever since he stepped out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up was initially hesitant to take up the show but finally got convinced after talking to Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja, and Ravi Dubey.

The Udaariyaan actor’s net worth is reportedly around INR 5 crores.

Niyat Fatnani, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, and Aditi Sharma are the other confirmed contestants of Rohit Shetty’s show. However, their net worth remains undisclosed.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

