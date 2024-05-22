Sumona Chakravarti whose name was one of the firsts to surface as one of the confirmed list of contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has finally left for Romania. The actress took to social media to update her fans about the journey. Before taking the flight, she enjoyed her favorite food at a restaurant.

Sumona Chakravarti’s message before leaving for Romania

On May 22, in the evening, Sumona Chakravarti posted a video where she is seen at her home weighing the packed bags. While one suitcase weighs 23 kilos, another weighs 22 kilos. Uploading the video, she wrote in the caption that it’s time to escape the heat of Mumbai.

She further penned a goodbye message and wrote, “Adios Humans !!! Ab Romania ke vaadiyon se milne ka waqt ho gaya hai. Sab apna khayal rakhna. Paani peete rehna. Stay hydrated & happy.”

Check out Sumona Chakravarti’s post here:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant also asked her fans to shower her with love and good wishes. She concluded the note writing, "Time for some adventure & adrenaline rush. Ciao!"

After a few hours, she posted another story on her Instagram account. Posting a picture of a fish and meat platter, she wrote, “Because I will miss my favorite food in Romania.” Earlier this morning came the photo of her boarding the flight.

Check out Sumona Chakravarti's favorite food here:

Sumona Chakravarti's preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Over the last few weeks, the Kapil Sharma Show fame treated her fans to the intense preparation she underwent to keep her fit for the show. From strength training, yoga, weight lifting to classical dance, the actress did it all, and sometimes all in one day too. There's no doubt thatt she preapred herself to give her best in the Rohit Shetty's show.

Talking about other confirmed contestants, the upcoming season will see celebrtiies, including Kedar Aashish, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani and Shalin Bhanot among others.

