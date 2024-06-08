Kapil Sharma drops video with wife Ginni Chatrath who assumed it was a selfie; her reaction is every wife ever

Kapil Sharma, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his OTT venture The Great Indian Kapil Show, is currently on a much-deserved break. He is having a great time off with his better half Ginni Chatrath and two kids.

The comedian is sharing various glimpses from the picturesque locales of Canada with his fans. Recently, Kapil shared a video wherein he is seen tricking Ginni.

Kapil Sharma shares a clip with Ginni

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma uploaded a reel showcasing his mischievous side. The video features him with his wife Ginni. Kapil shooting a video featuring Ginny.

However, Ginni has no idea it is a video. She keeps changing poses thinking Kapil is clicking selfies until she realises what is happening! Ginni is seen giving a stern look to Kapil, and her reaction is every wife ever!

The popular duo is seen all packed up in puffer jackets. In the backdrop of the reel, viewers can witness green vistas and blue skies. The comedian has used Millind Gaba’s song Zindagi Di Paudi for his video.

In the caption space, Kapil penned, “She thought I am clicking a picture (face with tears of joy emoji).”

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post here:

Before this, Kapil had shared a series of posts giving a glance of what all he is enjoying on his vacation. Some of the lovely frames that he dropped showed him rejuvenating in a space surrounded by trees and watching a serene sunset. During his gateway, he also peddled through the city on a bicycle.

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma kicked off his showbiz journey in 2007 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After winning the tough competition, the comedian did shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus.

In 2013, he came up with his own show titled Comedy Nights With Kapil which managed to strike the right chords of the audiences. Kapil became extremely famous post this project. He returned with its sequel The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016.

After winning hearts with his wit and humor in the television medium, Kapil stepped into the OTT space recently with The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He has hosted A-listers of Bollywood like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali among others on his show so far.

Talking about his acting career, Kapil Sharma has been part of films like The Crew, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Zwigato.

