Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Darkness is adamant about not taking help from her friends, and while Megumin and Aqua have not given up on her, Kazuma has seemingly lost interest in saving her from Alderp. As fans wonder what will happen next in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10, here’s everything you need to know about the release date, expected plot, and more.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10: Release date and streaming details

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, approximately at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. For most international viewers, it will debut around 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT on the same day, though release times may vary by location.

Japanese viewers can tune in to Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local TV platforms for Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10. International fans can watch it exclusively on Crunchyroll, but a paid subscription is required.

Expected plot of Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10 will be titled God's Blessing for The Stubborn Bride! According to the episode preview, the date for Alderp and Darkness’s wedding has been decided, turning Axel into a festive town. Aqua will be seen attempting to grab Darkness's attention by performing party tricks outside the Dustiness estate.

Megumin, on the other hand, will be sending a threatening letter to stop the wedding in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10, but both efforts will fail. Frustrated, Megumin will urge Kazuma to rescue Darkness, though he will remain focused on his product’s development. Finally, when the wedding day arrives, fans can look forward to the chaos that will ensue.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 9 recap

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 9 is titled A Talking-To for This Runaway! The episode begins with Kazuma, Aqua, and Megumin visiting Darkness’s home to demand an explanation for her sudden departure. A butler dismisses them, leaving the trio to discuss their dilemma back at home.

Later, Kazuma and Megumin visit the Adventurer’s Guild to recruit a new member, but Megumin’s boasting ruins their chances. Dust interrupts them, sharing concerns about Rin’s suspicious behavior with a pursuer. Kazuma agrees to help Dust, and they eavesdrop on Rin and her pursuer, discovering a plan involving nefarious photos.

Dust decides to disrupt the scheme by donning lingerie and taking suggestive photos to replace the pursuer’s film. Even with the awkwardness in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 9, Kazuma and Dust have fun until Rin and her pursuer return, leading to an awkward confrontation where the pursuer’s interest in Dust is revealed.

Rin informs Kazuma of rumors about Darkness marrying Alderp. Kazuma, Aqua, and Megumin head to Darkness’s home at night. Aqua enhances Kazuma’s abilities, and he infiltrates the mansion alone. Using his entertainer skill, Kazuma tricks Darkness into opening her door. He confronts her, learning that Darkness plans to marry Alderp to settle her family’s debt.

She prefers this to asking Kazuma for money. Their conversation turns chaotic when guards arrive in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 9. Kazuma uses spells to escape, eventually meeting Darkness’s father, Ignis, who suggests Kazuma flee with Darkness. Ignis plans to settle the debt through other means, pushing through his poor health.

Darkness and Kazuma argue, ending with Kazuma fleeing through a window, vowing to only return if she cries for help. Konosuba Season 3 Episode 9 concludes after Kazuma returns home, where he begs Aqua for healing.

