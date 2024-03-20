Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama asks Lakshmana to protect Sita as he leaves for Panchvati; Watch

Shrimad Ramayan is getting dubbed as one of the most authentic versions of the historical epic tale. The show is receiving tremendous response from the viewers. The audiences are in for a delightful experience in the coming episodes as Ravana commits the biggest sin of Sita Haran. As per the latest promo, Mahadev and Gauri will talk about protecting the honor of one’s wife while Lord Rama will leave Sita under the protection of his brother, Lakshmana.

Will Lakshmana be able to fulfill his duty?

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with a conversation between Mahadev and Maa Gauri. Gauri says that it is quite contradicting that on one side, Shri Ram frees Ahilya from the curse and regards demoness Tatka as a mother, while on the other side, he refuses to forgive Shurpanakha.

Mahadev explains to Maa Gauri that for some crimes, it is important to give the lesson and not forgiveness. He states, “Aapko Dhumralochan toh smaran hoga, woh asur jisne aapke prati bhi aisa hi kuprastav rakha tha. Aapne use ek phoonk markar bhasm kar dia tha. Rakhtbeej, jiske rakht ki ek boond bhi aapko cheentne na paayi thi. Kyunki prahar us samay bhi ek stree ke samman par hua tha, pati aur patni ke pavitra sambandh par hua tha (You remember Dhumralochan, the demon who presented an evil proposal to you. You destroyed him with just one blow. Rakhtbeej, whose blood drop could not reach you. Because at that time also, the attack was on the honor of a woman, on the pure bond of husband and wife).”

On the other hand, Lord Rama tells Sita Maa to stay inside the cave as he awaits the future crisis in Panchvati. He asks Lakshmana to look after Sita.

The caption of the promo reads, “पत्नी की मर्यादा की रक्षा करना ही है एक आदर्श और मर्यादित जीवन की रीति | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Protecting the modesty of one's wife is the way to lead an ideal and dignified life. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is an intriguing rendition of an epic mythological saga, Ramayan. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles. The show began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024, and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

