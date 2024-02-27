EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna on working close to wedding day: ‘I have my partner who’s working towards it’

Actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are thrilled as they prepare for their big day. After being together for 13 years, they're finally tying the knot on March 1, 2024. They're cherishing every moment before becoming husband and wife. With only a few days left before Surbhi Chandna’s wedding, she is still working and promoting her web series. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna shares how she is managing work even though only a few days are left for her wedding.

Surbhi Chandna on balancing work and wedding preparations

When asked about how she continues to work despite having only a few days left until her wedding, the actress said, “There are so many women who are pregnant and are still working until the eighth.” Then Barun Sobti shared, “My wife was flying until the eighth month, working, going to work.”

Surbhi praised her and said, “Toh usse badi baat toh kuch nahi ho sakti, meri toh shaadi hai yaar. (So, nothing can be a bigger matter than that, it's just my wedding).”

Talking about her wedding preparation, the Ishqbaaz actress said, “I think I have my partner who’s working towards it, my sister who’s really taking care, so backend par kaam chal raha hai. We have a good team who’s managing that aspect.”

She added, “I’ve told my parents we should just enjoy the wedding and not worry. Ho gaya bas ab aapne badi behen ki shaadi ke time par itni tension leli, ab mere time par chill krenge, party krenge bas. Now, they’ve become old also, I think it’s time for them to chill now. (I've told my parents that we should just enjoy the wedding and not worry. It's done; now, they've taken so much tension during my elder sister's wedding, so for my time, we'll just relax, and have a party. Now, they've become old also, I think it's time for them to chill now).”

Advertisement

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s wedding:

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, who began dating in 2010, recently made their relationship public by announcing their upcoming marriage. On January 15, 2024, the couple shared their wedding date on social media.

The roka ceremony, held on September 18 in Goa, was kept a secret until recently when they released a video providing a glimpse of the intimate event. Surbhi celebrated her bachelorette with her close friends last week. The actress is all set to exchange vows with Karan in a royal ceremony at Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 1, 2024, with no reception planned in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Vishal Aditya Singh calls out outdated trends in TV dramas; says, ‘Audience bewakoof nahi hai’