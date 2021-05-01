EXCLUSIVE: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Sana Makbul to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: I’m very excited

Sana Makbul, who is known for her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has shared her excitement about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The popular adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to return with the eleventh season and the audience can’t keep calm for the same. Interestingly, the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is said to be hosted by Rohit Shetty and will be having an interesting ensemble of celebrity contestants. Needless to say, there have been a lot of speculations about which celebrity will be trying his/her luck on the adventure based show and will challenge his/her fear.

Amid the speculated contestants, Sana Makbul, who was seen in Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Do, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Arjun, Vish etc, has also been rumoured to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And now the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla has confirmed the news of being a part of KKK11 and stated that she is quite excited about the show. "Yes, the cat is finally out of the bag, and it’s true that I am doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have always been a fan of the adventurous thrills Khatron Ke Khiladi has to offer. Though I can’t talk about it much right now all I can say is that I am extremely excited to be a part of the show", said Sana.

Apart from Sana, celebs like Rahul Vaidya, , Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya etc are also said to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The upcoming season of the adventure based show will be shot in Cape Town.

Credits :Pinkvilla

