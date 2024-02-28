Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna have come together for the webseries Rakshak – India’s Braves: Chapter 2. The patriotic drama which premiered on February 22 traces the courage and sacrifice of our nation's heroes. Recently, Barun Sobti and his co-actor Surbhi Chandna sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla where the actor revealed that he had to shoot in extreme temperatures for the web series.

Barun Sobti recalls shooting in extreme temperature

In the interview, we asked the actors who used to reach the set late. Hearing this, Surbhi Chandna makes a weird sound. However, Barun Sobti shares interesting insights. The actor says that he would end up crying if he has to explain.

As Surbhi laughs, and asks, “Kyun ro paroge? (Why will you cry?)” Barun says, “It was such a difficult shoot with that respect. Physically demanding, and the actions you are doing at such altitude. Our location was always two to two and a half hours away. We used to start at 4:30, 5 in the morning with the drive, so there was no scope for getting late. Aur temperature -7 tha.”

Watch the full interview with Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna here:

Advertisement

Surbhi says that she was not on that schedule, so she was unaware of it. Then Barun recalls a scene, one of the first scenes to be shot and says the temperature at that time was -3. Surbhi gasps hearing this. “And it was so breezy. I was dying that day,” concluded the actor.

For the unversed, Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2 marks the television actress’ debut on OTT platforms. While both Barun and Surbhi have been in the industry for a long time, the former already worked on a series of exciting projects on the web.

In the series, Surbhi is seen in a significant role, and Barun is seen stepping into the shoes of Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Surbhi Chandna is busy with her wedding preparations. She is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Karan R Sharma on March 2, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barun Sobti-Surbhi Chandna reveal first reaction on receiving Rakshak's offer