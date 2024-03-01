Sanaya Irani is known for her role as Khushi Kumari Gupta in the popular drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Undeniably, she is one of the most recognized household names. It has been years since she appeared on the screen, but she remains connected with her fans through social media. Lately, Sanaya has landed under the spotlight after reports suggest that she has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Sanaya Irani to make comeback with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Sanaya Irani might make her comeback to the screens with her participation in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. There has been a buzz in the industry for quite a few times, and the makers have already started approaching celebrities for the show. As of now, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are the two confirmed contestants for the upcoming season.

Things are yet to be confirmed regarding Sanaya Irani. Although reports suggest that the actors have been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, it is yet to be revealed whether or not she has accepted the offer. It is not the first time that Sanaya has been offered the show. Earlier, she was approached to participate, but due to certain reasons, the actress could not make it.

Previously, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame told Etimes that she was in discussion with the makers, but due to vertigo issues, she could not participate. She further explained that the team tried making things work out, to which the actress commented, "I was clear that there are some things I will not do." Sanaya shared that she was approached for the reality show every year but did not seem favorable about being a part of it.

About Sanaya Irani

Be it her performance in Miley Jab Hum Tum or Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sanaya Irani has always impressed viewers with her acting prowess. She also did Rangrasiya opposite Ashish Sharma. Talking about her journey in dance reality shows, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. The actress was also seen with her husband, Mohit Sehgal, in Nach Baliye 8.

