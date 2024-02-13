Why Krushna Abhishek does not accept offer to do Bigg Boss; reveals who deserved to win Bigg Boss 17

Apart from being known as ‘Govinda’s nephew’, Krushna Abhishek has now created a dignified identity for himself. He has done various comedy shows and movies which prove his hard work and dedication. Krushna is currently making headlines for his upcoming show, OMG! Yeh Hai Mera India. The comedian is popularly known for his character Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Recently in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Krushna reveals why he never accepted the Bigg Boss offer and who he thinks was deserving to win Bigg Boss 17.

Krushna Abhishek on not accepting the Bigg Boss offer

The actor from Bol Bachchan spilled the beans and mentioned that he gets offers from COLORS every year. He also mentioned that COLORS feels like a family to him and he has a good rapport with the channel's head, Sheetal. However, he has his own preferences and reasons for not being a part of the controversial reality show. Krushna says, “I am already hosting Bigg Boss Buzz and it’s like my show. Even during “Weekend Ka Vaar” I get a chance to work with Salman then why should I enter the house?”

The comedian is satisfied hosting the show and entering as a contestant.

Krushna talks about the deserving Bigg Boss 17 winner

Krushna Abhishek addressed the question when asked about whom he was supporting in Bigg Boss 17, he immediately said, “Munawar deserved to win the show and he is a good person and he has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication. I am happy for his win, but then I was equally disappointed when Ankita didn’t win.”

The 40-year-old comedian mentions that Ankita deserved to win not because they both are friends but because her journey was also good. At least, she should have been in the top two.

Krushna Abhishek’s opinion on Bigg Boss contestants

Krushna is very sure that he doesn't want to enter the Bigg Boss house but he is also sure that his wife Kashmera Shah can do well if she were ever given the chance to enter the house. He said, “ I feel Kashmera can do the show as her nature is very apt for the show’s concept.”

Meanwhile, Krushna mockingly commented on Bigg Boss 17 foreign contestant Aoora that he doesn’t understand why the makers had called him from Korea because he was confused throughout the show.

About Krushna's upcoming projects

The actor Krushna Abhishek will be seen hosting the show OMG! Yeh Hai Mera India. He is renowned for his role as Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show. Soon he, along with Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show together.

