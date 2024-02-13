EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi REACTS to societal pressure on embracing motherhood

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is a superstar of the television industry. After receiving tremendous love for her character Dr. Ishika Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, now she is all set to make her comeback with a web series. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka opened up about how she has started receiving societal pressure on embracing motherhood and how well she is handling it.

Divyanka Tripathi on societal pressure of embracing parenthood

In a candid discussion with Pinkvilla, Divyanka opened up about the comments that she and her husband Vivek Dahiya are receiving on embracing the phase of parenthood. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress says, “Thankfully abhi tak mien koi pareshan nahi kar raha tha humko, aur ye abhi recent times mien na kuch zada ho gaya hai (Thankfully nobody was bothering us about it till now, but it is now becoming a lot to handle).”

The actress also mentioned that up until last year, everything was fine. No one, not even the fans or parents, mentioned it. But now, out of nowhere, everyone is talking about it.

Divyanka's parents' reaction on embracing her parenthood

Divyanka shared about how her parents keep reminding them to embrace and cherish the beautiful phase of being parents. The actress says, “Ab achanak na parents are like poking us! Suno ho gaya hai bahut, bahut enjoy kar liya hai. Ab time ho gaya hai (Now suddenly, parents have started poking us! Listen, it is enough now. You have enjoyed life enough. Now it’s time)”

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress is taking their advice cheerfully as she positively reacts to them by saying that they are still settling down. However, she further adds, “They are poking us and we are taking it in a stride. Humlog maze le rahe hai, un log hume poke krte hai aur hume maza ata hai ki wow how sweet, how cute, kitne pyar se bol rahe hai (We are actually enjoying it as they keep on poking us and we keep on saying that how sweet, how cute of them it is for saying that.)”

Divyanka Tripathi and how she handles the comments on parenthood

The actress Divyanka Tripathi has happily embraced all the comments about becoming a parent. She made it clear that she and her husband Vivek are not taking these comments in a negative way. Instead, she mentioned that it's only natural for parents to be excited and supportive as they enter a new chapter in their lives.

While being candid with Pinkvilla, she mentions that she has recently signed a photoshoot, and therefore right now she refrains from entering motherhood right now. But she further says, “Jab sahi waqt hoga, ho jayega (Whenever it will be time, it will happen).” She admits that it is not a big no for the couple; it will happen someday.

Divyanka Tripathi is all excited about her new web series as the story revolves around her character which will take almost four to five more months for dubbing.

