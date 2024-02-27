Why was Vicky Jain not sure about marrying Ankita Lokhande?; Latter says, ‘He said that he couldn't marry me’

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain faced challenges as a married couple in Bigg Boss 17. They had arguments and even discussed taking a break and getting a divorce on the show. However, after leaving the house, they've been on good terms. They are now seen happily together, making public appearances and sharing smiles, including their recent participation in Dance Deewane 4. Ankita and Vicky recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast channel. Vicky Jain shared why he was not sure about marrying Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita's perspective on Vicky's uncertainty

Ankita Lokhande said they had a relationship and wanted to marry, but Vicky was afraid and didn’t want to marry at that time. Ankita stated, “Isne bola ki main shaadi nahi kar sakta uss samay or vo chala gaya kyuki hamari lifestyle bahut alag thi. Vo Bilaspur mein rehta tha or main yahan rehti thi or usko lagta tha mujhe ladki Bilaspur mein chahiye.” (He said that he couldn't marry me at that time, and he left because our lifestyles were very different. He lived in Bilaspur, and I lived here, and he thought he needed a girl from Bilaspur.)

In response, Vicky Jain said, “Usne mujhe kabhi bolne hi nahi diya toh main bol hi nahi paya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki sahi samay hona chahiye toh uss samay Ankita bhi uss state of mind mein thi jahan vo shaadi karna chahti thi aur main uss state of mind mein tha jahan main shaadi karna chahta tha, aur uss samay hum mile.” (She never let me speak, so I couldn't express myself. I feel that there should be a right time, and at that time, Ankita was in a state of mind where she wanted to get married, and I was in a state of mind where I wanted to get married, and at that time, we met.)

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

After dating for three years, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in a lavish Mumbai ceremony on December 14, 2021. The three-day celebration included six ceremonies. Their clashes on Bigg Boss 17, where they appeared as a couple, sparked debates about their compatibility.

