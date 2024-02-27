Vishal Aditya Singh calls out outdated trends in TV dramas; says, ‘Audience bewakoof nahi hai’

Vishal Aditya Singh, known for his role in Chand Jalne Laga, has expressed his discontent with the television industry’s focus on outdated saas-bahu dramas and cringeworthy content that lacks evolution with time. He criticized writers for moving away from good storytelling, and he feels it's disappointing for both actors and audiences.

Vishal Aditya Singh calls for a change in storyline approaches

Vishal Singh feels that the Indian television industry needs to change its approach to storylines. In an interview with Dramas and Dreams TV, the actor said, “Audience bewakoof nahi hai, kahaaniyan present kijiye na acchi. Har ghar mein toh yahi chal raha, koi kisi ki jaan lena chahta hai, Jaan lena itna asaan ho gaya hai kya? (The audience is not foolish, so present good stories. This is what's happening in every household; does it seem so easy for someone to take a life?)”

Further, he added, “Kuch bhi dikhate hai. Aap sarkari job ka dikhao na? Sarkari jobs ke naam pe IPS dikhaenge aur ek episode ke baad woh phir chula chaukha chai kar rahi hoti hai. Pagal ho kya. Kuch bhi. (They show anything. Why not show a government job? They show someone as an IPS officer in the name of government jobs, and after one episode, she’s back to making tea and snacks. Are they crazy?)”

The actor explained, “Bahut saari cheezein hai, I mean, you name it. Toh wo change karna padega aur mujhe lagta hai talented log bahut kam hai, muh par bolta hu ye. (There are a lot of things, I mean, you name it. We have to change it for the audience, and the biggest thing, you know, there are very few talented people. I think I’m speaking from the heart.)”

About Vishal Aditya Singh:

Vishal Aditya Singh gained fame through his performances in Begusarai and Chandrakanta. Additionally, he has showcased his talents in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fear Factor. In 2010, Vishal began his television acting career by playing the key role of Avdesh Thakur in the Bhojpuri serial Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, produced by Sagar Films and aired on Mahuaa TV. Following that, in 2011, he made his debut in Hindi television with the historical drama Chandragupta Maurya, taking on the character of Shashank.

