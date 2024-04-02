Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Abhira and Ruhi dream to stay by Armaan’s side; What will Armaan decide now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been captivating the viewers with its intriguing narrative for a long time. The show, which is currently showcasing the story of the fourth generation, is now gearing up for some high-voltage drama. Abhira, who is in a contractual marriage with Armaan will now acknowledge her love for Armaan. On the other hand, Ruhi will swear on reclaiming her love from Armaan.

Armaan is confused between Ruhi and Abhira

The fresh promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared on official Instagram handle of Star Plus begins with Abhira getting ready for Pooja and talking about Armaan. She says, “Kabhi socha nahi tha ki yeh meri khwahish hogi ki dil se haath thaam loo apne khadoos Kumar Armaan ka (I never thought that one day I’ll wish to hold the hand of my khadoos Kumar Armaan with all my heart).”

On the other hand, Ruhi wishes for Armaan accepting their relationship in front of the entire family and dreams of becoming Mrs. Ruhi Armaan Poddar. Armaan gets in a dilemma as he wants to reciprocate love to Ruhi but doesn’t also forget his responsibility towards Abhira. Ruhi gets jealous when the priest makes Armaan perform the Aarti with Abhira. She tells Armaan that next time, they will do it together, leaving Armaan in a tough spot.

Advertisement

Tha caption of the promo reads, “Armaan ka pyaar hai Abhira ka khwaab, wahin Roohi ko chahiye Armaan ka saath. Aakhir kiska saath nibhaayega Armaan? (Armaan’s love is Abhira’s dream, while Roohi wants Armaan to stand by her. Who will Armaan choose ultimately?)”

Take a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent promo:

In the recent episodes of the show, Abhira succeeds in convincing Kaveri to allow everyone to play Holi. The Poddars and Goenkas celebrated the festival of colors with full zeal. During the festivity, Abhira and Ruhi got drunk. In inebriated condition, Ruhi even went on to make her past relationship with Armaan public.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is consistently performing well on the ratings chart. The show stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wows fans: 'There is something so protective…’