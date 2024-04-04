Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television serials that always makes it to the top of the TRP charts. The show recently saw the replacement of two lead actors. Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit stepped into the shoes of Ruhi and Armaan after Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzaada Dhami were terminated from the show. While a section of netizens love the romance of Rohit and Samridhhi’s Armaan and Abhira, a few miss the old Armaan and Ruhi pairing. Now, the show is all set to take an interesting turn and we will give a spoiler of the upcoming track.

Spoiler alert for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara’s birthday is in a few days. Manish and Abhira are individually planning how to spend the day. While Manish always felt a connection with Abhira, the two don’t know they are related. Reportedly, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Abhira finding out that her mother had a family in Udaipur who disowned her.

Check out the video from today’s episode:

Viewers have been rooting for a long time for Abhira (essayed by Samridhii Shukla) to find out the truth about her mother’s side of the family and how she is Ruhi’s cousin. Well, it’s sure that she won’t find out immediately, but Abhira will dig out some truth about Akshara’s family. It will be interesting to see how the Poddars will treat her once they come to know about her family and how her relationship dynamics with Ruhi will change.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around the blooming romance between Abhira and Armaan (played by Rohit Purohit). While Armaan thinks it’s his responsibility toward Abhira that he is trying to be there for her, Abhira is catching feelings for Armaan. In one of the recent episodes, she started wondering why she was getting jealous of Ruhi and Armaan’s closeness. On the other hand, Ruhi is struggling to hold back her emotions after seeing Abhira and Armaan’s closeness.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on StarPlus every day at 9:30 p.m.

