Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1246: The Episode starts with Ruhi and Abhira arguing in Armaan’s office. Abhira says she is here for one year and she knows that, but she is Armaan’s wife for that one year, and a wife’s place is more important and respectable than a friend’s. Ruhi gets upset. Armaan shouts at both of them and says they both are important to him, and he is the only one who is not important. She asks them to leave. But they both refuse to leave.

Armaan goes to the coffee machine and thinks Abhira and Ruhi can fight all day. Abhira and Ruhi follow him. They close the door behind them and they get locked in the room. Armaan scolds them. They think of how to get out. Armaan has left his phone in the other room and Abhira’s phone has no network.

Abhira comes up with an idea. She shouts saying fire, and says people might come and rescue them hearing fire. Ruhi mocks her. The two get into a fight. Abhira says Ruhi’s dressing sense is loud. Ruhi takes offence. Armaan gets angry and asks them to go to separate corners of the room and sit.

Ruhi feels cold. She asks Armaan to switch off the AC. He replies that it is centralised and cannot be turned off from inside the room. He gives her his coat and says she won’t feel cold now. Abhira gets jealous and goes to get coffee. Ruhi thinks of her and Armaan having a moment.

Armaan feels cold and Abhira covers him with her dupatta. Ruhi gets jealous. Armaan asks if Abhhira is cold. She says she is not cold, she is shivering because of anger as the door closed automatically. Armaan gets up and goes to her and covers with the dupatta. Abhira rests her head on Armaan’s shoulder and sleeps. Armaan puts his head on hers. Ruhi gets upset seeing them.

Ruhi starts itching her hands and neck. Abhira asks her why she is itching her skin like a monkey. She replies that her sense of humor is bad and says it might be the side effects of the Holi colors. Armaan says they had organic colors. Ruhi says everything had gone wrong on that day, so this might have happened too. Abhira and RRuhi fight again. Armaan asks them to put their head down. He says they behave like school kids, so they will get punished like them too. They sleep.

Manisha wonders why Armaan and Ruhi haven’t returned yet. She thinks they must have gone on a romantic date or maybe they are in trouble. She thinks Ruhi must be with them too, being a third wheel.

The security comes and asks if there is anyone inside. Armaan wakes up and sees Ruhi sleeping on his shoulder. Abhira also sees this. Armaan asks the security to open the door. They return home. Manisha calls Abhira. She says that she has some advice to give her and says a relationship doesn’t need a third wheel, it runs on two tyres. Abhira says that she understands and sometimes she feels she is the third wheel between Ruhi and Armaan. Manisha says she should focus on her marriage, Ruhi can’t find happiness in Abhira’s marriage.

Abhira comes to the room and sees Armaan stretching his hands. he says his shoulders hurt. Abhira says if he takes everyone's responsibility, his shoulders will get tired. Armaan says he doesn't want to argue at midnight. Abhira insists she will massage his neck. He hurts him and Armaan asks her why is she doing that. Abhira calms down and does it properly. Armaan suddenly remembers that he forgot Ruhi’s tiffin at the office. Abhira gets angry and gets up. She asks Armaan to behave and blabbers and goes to sleep. She wonders why she is taking this seriously.

Krish moves from the bed and looks around. He tries to take the water from the desk. He stumbles. Armaan comes and holds him. He makes him drink water. He asks how he got hurt. Krish recalls Sanjay hitting him and he falling to the ground.

Dadi says the new wing work is completed, there is an inauguration tomorrow. Everyone congratulates Armaan. Dadi gives him a toffee and blesses him. Abhira thinks she should take his pic holding the nameplate. She stumbles. Armaan holds her hand. Everyone smiles. Dadi says she made this nameplate for the new wing legal head. Everyone cheers for Armaan and claps. They get shocked seeing Sanjay’s name on the nameplate. The episode ends here.

