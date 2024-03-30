Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1243: The Episode starts with Ruhi asking for scissors. She says chaiki instead of kainchi. Armaan laughs and corrects her. Vidya says she will go mad and leaves. Ruhi apologizes to Armaan and says she wants to be the reason for his healing, not pain. She holds one end of the string of lights, and Armaan has the other.

Abhira sees them. She comes and takes the tangled wire. She untangles it and says her mumma taught her this.

Sanjay asks Krish to reach the visa office the next day and gives him the application. He gives the papers to Krish and goes. Krish sits inside the car and meets Armaan and Abhira. He tells them he is sorry to meet them like this but has no options. Armaan says he should be the one saying sorry. Krish tells them that Sanjay asked him to visit the visa office tomorrow, but he has his selection performance at the art academy tomorrow.

Armaan looks at Abhira. She asks him to stop staring at her. Armaan asks her what they should do now. Armaan says she has an idea for everything. They both argue. Krish asks them to stop fighting. Abhira gets an idea. Amraan says Abhira's mind starts working as soon as they start fighting. She asks Krish to go to both places.

Abhira explains that Sanjay and Dadi should be in a good mood. And to keep them happy, he should abide by them; only then will they be impressed seeing Krish's audition. So, he has to go to both places. Armaan is impressed and teases Abhira, saying that since when did she start solving problems peacefully? Abhira replies that Armaan got scolded by his family members for taking her side.

Krish, thanks, Abhira. Armaan says he should also thank Armaan. Krish tells him thanks for bringing bhabhi into our lives and leaves. Abhira smiles and gets happy. Armaan jokes about her height. Abhira asks him not to insult him because of her height or because she will mess up his hair. Abhira takes on the challenge on herself as Armaan says she cannot reach Armaan's hair. They get out of the car and chase each other. Abhira hides, and Armaan gets anxious and starts searching for her. She comes from behind and scares him. She holds him against the car, and they have a moment.

Abhira thanks Armaan. He asks why. She says it's because he took her side in front of his family. He says he just tries, and Abhira says that's enough for her.

The next morning, Abhira and Manisha cook in the kitchen. Abhira recalls Sanjay's words while cooking custard. Manisha says no matter how hard she tries to make a tasty custard, nobody in the family will eat it. Abhira says she has other reasons for making it. Vidya comes and reminds Manisha to send someone to make arrangements for puja. Manisha thanked her for reminding her and left. Vidya goes after her to check on the arrangements.

Manish talks to Akshara's picture. Suwarna says that on Akshara's birthday, he locks himself in his room every year but still waits for this day. Manish says she would be celebrating her birthday and happy with her daughter. Suwarna asks how he knew that Akshara had a daughter. Manish says Aksshara called to tell him about her daughter, but she hung up. She called back later, but Akshara didn't pick up.

Manish adds that Abhir came and left. Nobody knows how long they will live, and when they are gone, Ruhi will be left with Akshara and her daughter to call family. They get emotional and cry.

Abhira says to herself that she will take custard for Sanjay and Kajal. Ruhi stops her and asks her why she is worsening the situation. Abhira says she wants to mend things between Armaan and his uncle. Ruhi says Armaan got into a fight with him because of Abhira, and if she goes now, he will get furious, and Armaan will come to her rescue again. She should learn to leave things be. Abhira says she cannot stop herself from doing the right thing even if she gets scolded by them.

Ruhi says Armaan and Abhira's relationship isn't real; he is her fake husband, and she should just obey him. Abhira says she worries about her, and that's why she is doing this. Abhira tries to walk away. Ruuhi holds her hand and says she won't let her go, pulling her back. Abhira falls. Ruhi apologizes and says she didn't intend to hurt her. Abhira says the fall has hurt her less than her words. She gets upset and leaves.

Krish says that he will go to the visa office and also go for the performance. He drops the application papers by mistake. Kajal feeds him curd, saying she knows he won't hurt her or make her proud. He hugs her. She blesses him.

Armaan takes care of Abhira's injuries because she thinks it's her mother's birthday. He ties her hair and asks her why she is so silent. Abhira doesn't respond. He asks if she is thinking about Krish and says Dadisa wants the children's happiness, and she will agree to let him go to the art academy.

Abhira doesn't respond. He asks if she is missing Akshara. He says that he has seen Rohit's videos and cried; he just kept good memories, and she should also do the same. He gets a call and goes. She says he said the right thing; it was her plan to be happy on Mumma's birthday.

Sanjay comes to Krish's room and sees the papers on the floor. He gets angry and shouts at Kajal, saying her son has fooled her. He leaves the house two hours before the visa process and without the papers.

Abhira pulls Armaan's ears as he says an important meeting has come up, and he cannot make it for Krish's performance. Ruhi comes and stops her. She asks why Abhira is pulling his ears. Abhira asks why she always meddles in their problems when she maintains distance from Ruhi when she asks her to. Abhira says Armaan is her husband, and he has given her the right to do so.

Armaan asks Abhira to come down. She says she will make a video of Krish's performance and send it to him. She leaves. Armaan asks Ruhi if she can go with Abhira to support Krish at the performance. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

