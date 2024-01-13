Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 13: Abhira asks Dadi to promise her to let her continue studies

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1167: The episode begins with Kaveri telling Armaan that Poddar's family rules won't change. Sanjay nods his head in support. She says that Krish has to join the office, and Charu has to manage the house. She adds that the Poddar family girls can't work outside and leave. Sanjay asks Kajal to tag along, and everyone leaves the scene.

Armaan tries to say something to Vidya. Vidya tells him that he insulted Kaveri. He tells her that he just questioned Kaveri for Charu and Krish. She tells him that he has never questioned the family's beliefs and values, so why is he questioning them now? She adds that it's not him, but it's Abhiraingluencing him. She goes inside.

Ruhi goes to Charu, who is crying. She tells Charu to do coloring with her as her therapist advised that coloring reduces stress to a great extent. Charu says that it's for kids, but Ruhi shows her that it's for anyone above the age group of 5, and they fall in that category. She says that it will help them to decrease their stress. They start coloring, and Ruhi bonds with her over her childhood stories. Charu asks her if she has any cousins, and Ruhi excitedly says that it is her aunt's son but then stops.

In their room, Abhira asks Armaan whether his family is allergic to common sense. She says that his family always blames her. She adds that his family still lives in the 80th century. Armaan asks her to calm down. He gives her water and says thanks to her. She spills the water and tells him that he behaves normally sometimes like this, and she does not know how to react. She asks him to say thanks again. He refuses.

Abhira says that Kaveri won't let her study, too. He tells her that he will handle it. She reminds him about his promise to her mother. She tells him that she is with him for her mother's dream and nothing is more important to her than fulfilling the dream. Armaan says nothing is more important to him than his family. Ruhi sees them. She thinks that Kaveri will get angry at Armaan if he fights for Abhira over her studies.

Abhira decides to talk to Kaveri right then. But Armaan closes the door and stops her. He says that he will talk to Kaverri when the time is right, but right now, she is too stressed over what happened downstairs. Abhira tells him that she doesn't trust him.

The next day, Kaveri tells Ruhi that they should go to an NGO event. She says it will be inspirational for the little girls to see Ruhi. Seeing Abhira, she adds that there are two new daughters-in-law at the house, but only Ruhi is the deserving one. Abhira overhears this and feels hurt. Armaan notices her.

Ruhi feels dizzy. Abhira comes to her rescue and helps her to sit. She scolds her for not eating on time. Dadi asks Manisha to call the doctor. She says that her medicines are strong, and that's why she feels dizzy. Abhira tells Ruhi to eat well. Manisha asks about the event, and Kaveri decides to go alone.

Abhira goes to the kitchen and cries while preparing food. Armaan comes there and asks her if she is upset over Dadi's comment. Armaan tells Abhira that he will talk to Kaveri. Abhira says nothing and looks in his bag. She takes the tortoise- a good luck charm from inside his bag. Armaan tells her that she had gifted it to him, and now she is taking it back. Abhira does not reply anything. Armaan tells her that she should stay silent like this when he speaks to Dadi about her studies. He tells her that problems don't come when she stays silent and leaves from there.

Ruhi plays cards with Charu and Krish. Armaan joins them. He thinks that Ruhi is going to lose. Ruhi shows her cards. Krish is about to say that Armaan will win. But Armaan stops Krish, and he lies about Ruhi winning. Ruhi gets happy hearing this. She learns that Armaan lied and asks him why he lied. He says that he will say a thousand lies to see Ruhi smile.

Goenkas get an invitation for Makar Sankranti from Goenkas. Surekha refuses to go to Poddar's house. Swarna tries to convince Surekha.

Abhira shows Kaveri's interview to everyone. Everyone gets excited seeing her on social media. Kaveri gives money as a gift to the ladies. As she hands a five hundred rupees note to Abhira, she asks her to promise to give her something else. She asks what it is and makes a promise. She says that she wants to complete her studies and she wants to become independent. Kaveri tells Abhira that that won't happen. The episode ends here.

