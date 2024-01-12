Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 12: Abhira and Armaan support Krish and Charu in front of Dadi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1166: The episode begins with Sanjay asking law questions to Krish. And Krish gives wrong answers so Sanjay scolds Krisha. Sanjay says that Kaveri is coming to the office today and she won't hire a loser ever.

Meanwhile, Armaan tells Charu that Kaveri won't hire her. He says that Charu knows the girls from the Poddar family don't work. She asks him why she can't get an internship when Krish can get one. She says that Kaveri can reject her if she is not qualified. She adds that she deserves a chance to give the interview. She pleads with him to talk to Kaveri. He agrees to talk to Kaveri. He tells her to reach the office. She says thanks to him and leaves from there.

Vidya tells Armaan to take Ruhi to the hospital for therapy because she has to go to the temple. Armaan says he should go tot he temple and Vidya should take Ruhi to therapy. Vidya disagrees.

Dadi looks for Krish, but he hides. Abhira finds him hiding behind the pillar and asks the reason. Krish tells Abhira that he doesn't want to give the interview.

Swarna gets upset that Vidya sent Armaan with Ruhi to the hospital. She tells Manish that Vidya should not have done this. Instead, Vidya should have asked her or Surekha to take Ruhi to the hospital.

In the hospital, the doctor asks questions to Ruhi. Ruhi tells the doctor that she feels safe and happy with Armaan. Armaan thinks that Charu must be waiting for him in the office. He leaves from there. He hopes that Charu gets the internship.

Abhira asks Krish why he doesn't want to give the interview. Krish tells her that he doesn't want to study law. She tells him to talk to Kaveri and convince the family members. She says that parents are not their enemies so they will understand.

Charu waits for Armaan in the office. Kaveri and Sanjay wait for Krish in the office. Kaveri sees Charu. She scolds Charu. She says that the Poddar family's daughters can't work outside the house so Charu can't become a lawyer.

Abhira thinks that her and Akshara's dream will be fulfilled. She tells herself that she will become a top lawyer. She is happy and excited when Krish comes and calls him. He informs her Sanjay and others have returned.

Manish gives an interview for making it to the list of one of the businessmen in the country. He talks about his family and mentions Abhir and he realises what he said. He wonders where Abhir must be now. Surekha asks him if he wants to talk about Abhira or Abhir. Suwarna says relationships cannot be similar even if the name is similar.

Abhira searches for her passport-size photo. She says that in just one more year she will become a lawyer. She wears Armaan's black coat.

Armaan reaches the office and sees Charu crying, Charu asks him where was he. He tells her that he will talk to Kaveri. She tells him that no use for it. She says that no one can win against Kaveri. He tells her that Kaveri won't oppose him.

Sanjay slaps Krish. Krish says that he can't become a lawyer. Abhira tells Sanjay to not force Krish. Kaveri says that they know the happiness of their family's children. Armaan enters holding Charu's hand. He asks her if she knows then why two children of her family are not happy. Sanjay says that he knows what is best for his children.

Armaan tells Kaveri to leave outdated traditions and choose the happiness of Krish and Charu. Vidya tells Armaan that he is insulting Kaveri. Sanjay says that Armaan is removing his competition. Armaan's father and Sanjay get into an argument. Kaveri asks them to stop the argument. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

